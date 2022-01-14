White House: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion

The United States and its allies Thursday warned Moscow of grave consequences if "any" of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross the border into Ukraine. Following talks in Berlin with Germany, France and Britain, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined that Russia "cannot match" Western powers' resoluteness. Allowing Russia to violate Ukraine's territorial integrity would "drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were divided in two... with the threat of all-out war hanging over everyone's heads," he said in the German capital. In a show of that unity, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking alongside Blinken, said the West would not shy away from taking action even if that included measures that "could have economic consequences for ourselves".

