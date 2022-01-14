ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turkey, Armenia hold first talks on normalising ties in years

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ANKARA/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Turkey and Armenia on Friday said a first round of talks in more than ten years was “positive and constructive,” raising the prospect that ties could be restored and borders reopened after decades of animosity. Turkey has had no diplomatic or commercial ties with its...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Turkey strikes currency swap deal with UAE as ties warm

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey and the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday they had agreed a nearly $5-billion swap deal in local currencies, in a sign of warming diplomatic relations that provides Ankara financial support as it faces economic turmoil. The agreement between the countries’ central banks comes after the regional...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Turkey invites Russia & Ukraine for peace talks

Turkish president also said he will pay a visit to Ukraine soon. As Ukraine claims that Russia could be poised to invade, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited the leaders of both nations to come to his country to try to settle their differences diplomatically. Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesperson...
POLITICS
The Independent

Turkey's Erdogan in Albania to boost bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday visited Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties and also inaugurate new apartments funded by Turkey for Albanians left homeless by the 2019 earthquake. Upon landing Erdogan immediately headed to the northwestern town of Lac, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana where Turkey has funded the building of a complex with 522 apartments at a cost of 42 million euros ($48 million).An international conference less than two months after the Nov. 26, 2019, earthquake which killed 51 people and left 17,000 homeless, committed...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Armenians#Genocide#Reuters#Turkish#Ottoman#Tass
tucsonpost.com

Observers Welcome Dialogue Between Turkey, Armenia

ANKARA, TURKEY - Special envoys from Turkey and Armenia met in Moscow on Friday for the first round of talks to normalize the decades-long strained relations between the two countries. Some experts in Turkey view the meeting as "a hopeful first step," given that Turkey and Armenia have had no...
WORLD
Asbarez News

Yerevan Wants Dialogue to Yield Establishment of Diplomatic Ties with Turkey

Armenia anticipates that the dialogue to normalize ties between Yerevan and Ankara will result in the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the opening of the border, which Turkey unilaterally closed in 1993 as a protest to the Karabakh war. The first meeting of the special envoys...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Azerbaijan
The Independent

Putin hosts Iranian president for Kremlin talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Iranian counterpart Wednesday, hailing their the two countries' cooperation on international issues, including the Syrian crisis.Greeting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the start of their talks in the Kremlin Putin noted that shared efforts by Moscow and Tehran have played a key role in “helping the Syrian government overcome the threats posed by international terrorism."Russia and Iran have joined forces to shore up Syrian President Bashar Assad helping his government reclaim most of the country's territory after a devastating civil war.Moscow has performed a delicate balancing act, maintaining contacts with Iran...
POLITICS
The Independent

Maduro, Putin talk after diplomat hints at military activity

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Thursday said he spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about cooperation between the two countries. The call came a week after Russia’s chief negotiator in talks with the U.S. on tensions over Ukraine said he would “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Cuba and Venezuela if the U.S. and its allies don’t curtail their military activities on Russia’s doorstep. Maduro’s office in a statement said Putin “expressed all his multidimensional support and backing for the defense of the sovereignty and in pursuit of the development of”...
POLITICS
AFP

US, Russia hold last-ditch talks on Ukraine war fears

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats meet Friday in Geneva in a last-ditch bid for a solution over Ukraine, with the United States increasingly fearing that Russia will invade despite warnings of severe reprisals. The United States and its allies have warned of severe economic sanctions for an invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
yourcentralvalley.com

Exclusive: High ranking member of political group advocating for Armenia visits the Valley, praises Biden on his politics with Turkey and Azerbaijan

The former chief aid to the Armenian Prime Minister made a stop in Fresno over the weekend for a tribute to war heroes and the victims of the genocide. Dr. Hayk Martirosyan, a member of the National Democratic Alliance, joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters on how the country of Armenia perceives President Biden following the war in Artsakh.
FRESNO, CA
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
AFP

West warns Russia against 'any' Ukraine incursion

The United States and its allies have warned Moscow Thursday of grave consequences if "any" of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross the border into Ukraine. Speaking to the German television channel ZDF on Thursday, Blinken added that any crossing of the border into Ukraine by Russian soldiers would constitute a very clear aggression, irrespective of whether it was a single soldier of a thousand, according to a German translation of his remarks.
POLITICS
CBS News

American farmer accused of plotting kidnap and assassination of a Ukrainian government minister

After almost two months behind bars in Ukraine, a North Dakota farmer stood before a panel of three judges last week who ruled that he should remain in detention before a trial begins in which he will have to defend himself against allegations that he tried to arrange the assassination of the country's agriculture minister, one of his attorneys told CBS News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
MILITARY
The Independent

Biden predicts Russia will attack Ukraine but warns Putin of a ‘stiff price’

Joe Biden has said he thinks Russia will make a move on Ukraine, warning Moscow it would face a “stiff price” for an attack yet suggesting that a “minor incursion” might be treated differently by the US and its allies. The US president’s comments at a White House news conference on Wednesday injected uncertainty into how the West would respond should Russian President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine.The White House later clarified that any Russian military action would be met with a “swift, severe” response."My guess is he will move in," Mr Biden said of his Russian counterpart...
POLITICS
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy