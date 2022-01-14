‘SNL’ preview with Ariana DeBose

After a bizarre Christmas episode that got derailed by COVID, the first Saturday Night Live episode of 2022 went off without a hitch this weekend, with West Side Story star Ariana DeBose making her hosting debut alongside musical guest Bleachers. DeBose was the consummate theater professional—completely comfortable with live performance, utterly poised, and seemingly on the verge of breaking into song at any moment—but she unfortunately didn't get a lot to do in an episode that was filled with overly long sketches — it just never quite found its swagger, with one swaggy exception.

