‘SNL’ preview with Ariana DeBose

NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NBC) — It’s a big week for actress Ariana DeBose, she got some award season love for her work in “West Side Story” and this weekend, DeBose is hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the first time with the first new show of 2022....

www.nbc4i.com

TVLine

Willem Dafoe to Host SNL on Jan. 29, With Katy Perry as Musical Guest

Willem Dafoe has been tapped to  close out Saturday Night Live‘s January episodes, with a musical assist from Katy Perry. NBC announced Tuesday that the Spider-Man: No Way Home star will make his SNL hosting debut on Jan. 29. Perry, meanwhile, returns as musical guest for the fourth time. The “Firework” singer is currently headlining her first Las Vegas residency, PLAY, at Resorts World Theatre. Saturday Night Live resumed Season 47 last weekend with first-time host Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) and first-time musical guest Bleachers. SNL alum Will Forte will host the Jan. 22 episode, with Italian rock band Måneskin — winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest — handling musical duties.
1051thebounce.com

‘SNL’ Returns With Roddy Ricch As Musical Guest & Ariana DeBose As Host

Saturday Night Live returns January 15 with West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose making her debut as the host and Grammy-nominated rapper Roddy Ricch as the musical guest. It will be the first show of 2022 season for SNL after the COVID-19 hit finale episode of 2021 that made the production cancel the studio audience and only featured appearances from Michael Che and Kenan Thompson from its regular cast, along with five-time host Paul Rudd, and special guests Tina Fey and Tom Hanks.
Ariana Debose
Roddy Ricch
Broadway.com

Watch Ariana DeBose Talk About Her Audition for West Side Story

Ariana DeBose with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Ariana DeBose is having a major moment. The Tony nominee and former Broadway.com vlogger just won a Golden Globe Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and was also named Best Supporting Actress by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. She is nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award and will be hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. Plus, original West Side Story star Rita Moreno has one of her bras. DeBose sat down on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 13 to talk about the West Side whirlwind.
Boston Globe

SNL is back from winter break and Ariana DeBose used her Broadway talents as host

Saturday Night Live returned from winter break Saturday night with host Ariana DeBose, whose stage presence helped her execute her jokes. DeBose is originally from North Carolina and has starred in countless Broadway productions, including “Motown” and “Bring It on.” She has even transitioned to on-screen with Netflix’s movie “The Prom,” where she co-starred with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, and Stephen Spielberg’s recent remake of “West Side Story.”
Gothamist.com

SNL Recap: Chris Redd's Eric Adams Brings Swagger To SNL With Host Ariana DeBose

After a bizarre Christmas episode that got derailed by COVID, the first Saturday Night Live episode of 2022 went off without a hitch this weekend, with West Side Story star Ariana DeBose making her hosting debut alongside musical guest Bleachers. DeBose was the consummate theater professional—completely comfortable with live performance, utterly poised, and seemingly on the verge of breaking into song at any moment—but she unfortunately didn't get a lot to do in an episode that was filled with overly long sketches — it just never quite found its swagger, with one swaggy exception.
toofab.com

Ariana DeBose SNL Sketches Ranked: Elmo vs Rocco, Urkel Gets Bel-Air Treatment

James Austin Johnson's President Biden has one solution to the rampant spread of the Omicron Covid variant: "Stop seeing Spider-Man." -- plus, "SNL" again cut its best sketch for time, but thankfully it lives on online. “Saturday Night Live” kicks off a new year without a major Covid outbreak shutting...
Collider

‘SNL’: Ariana DeBose Serenades Audience With ‘West Side Story’ Medley in Monologue

Last night, Broadway star and newly-minted Golden Globe winner Ariana DeBose made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in the first new episode of 2022. Unlike the final live episode of 2021, where five-time host Paul Rudd performed without an audience or a musical act, DeBose's foray into the legendary halls of Studio 8H proceeded as normal, with an enthusiastic audience cheering for her when she danced down the steps to deliver her monologue.
Connecticut Post

Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Ariana DeBose Among SBIFF Virtuosos Honorees

“Belfast” stars Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan will be among the awards season frontrunners honored with the Virtuosos Award at the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. On Thursday, SBIFF organizers announced the 2022 Virtuosos lineup, which boasts “West Side Story” standout Ariana DeBose and “CODA” actors...
Variety

From Awkwafina to the Lonely Island: Who Should Host the Oscars?

It’s do-or-die time for the Oscars to recapture the glory days of the ceremony when more than 50 million people were watching emcees like Billy Crystal, Chris Rock and the foursome of 1983 that included Walter Matthau, Liza Minnelli, Dudley Moore and Richard Pryor. With Will Packer producing the telecast for the first time, he’s said to have an exciting vision that can only be executed with a fresh, new host. So, who should the Academy tap? WHO?: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short WHY?: Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” stars bridge all generations that the Academy needs to elevate...
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
