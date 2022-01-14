ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area around DKR deemed clear after suspicious package investigation Friday

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 6 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After more than two hours of investigation, the University of Texas at Austin police said a suspicious package wasn’t a danger Friday near DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Austin Police Department’s bomb squad was dispatched on campus near Deloss Dodds Way and San Jacinto Boulevard, which is near the northwest corner of the football stadium. Police gave the area the all-clear at 10:49 a.m.

UTPD tweeted at 8:37 a.m. saying it was sending officers to the scene, and just before 9:40 a.m., UTPD confirmed the investigation was for something suspicious. Classes are back in session from winter break on Tuesday.

