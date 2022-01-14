ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinitsina, Katsalapov take lead in ice dance at Euro champs

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took the lead in the ice dance competition at the European figure skating championships after the rhythm dance on...

The Independent

Emma Raducanu exits Australian Open after painful second-round defeat by Danka Kovinic

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open after losing to Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 in the second round at Melbourne Park. Just like her first-round match against Sloane Stephens, Raducanu started fast, rattling off three straight games before the momentum drastically turned. The Montenegrin hit back with five straight games of her own as Raducanu began to suffer from blisters to her right hand, requiring an early medical timeout. Kovinic capitalised on her momentum to close out the first set as the US Open champion was left to ponder her gameplan.To cope with the pain,...
SPORTS
Santa Maria Times

Ash Barty marks First Nations Day with easy win in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty was front and center when the Australian Open celebrated its inaugural First Nations Day. Albeit not for very long. The top-ranked Barty has Indigenous heritage and her second-round match at Melbourne Park’s main stadium on Wednesday was among the features of a program dedicated to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people of Australia.
TENNIS
Santa Maria Times

Union Berlin wins derby, knocks Hertha out of German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin delivered another demoralizing blow to city rival Hertha Berlin by dumping its neighbor out of the German Cup with a 3-2 away win in the round of 16 on Wednesday. Union won their previous meeting 2-0 in the Bundesliga in November and the latest...
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

James Sands makes Glasgow Rangers debut in draw vs Aberdeen

American midfielder James Sands made his debut for Glasgow Rangers, playing the entire match during a 1-1 draw at Aberdeen on Tuesday night in the Scottish Premier League. The 21-year-old from Rye, New York, was loaned from Major League Soccer champion New York City to Rangers on Jan. 5, a deal that runs through the 2023-24 Scottish season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Zorah Coulibaly is lighting up the nets

Whenever St. Joseph girls soccer coach Djibril Coulibaly needs a goal, he doesn't have to look far for it. His daughter, Zorah Coulibaly, is likely working on providing one. Zorah Coulibaly is a forward for the Knights and one of the top goal scorers in the area. Through the first...
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

Komarov, Filppula, Vatanen named to Finland's Olympic team

HELSINKI (AP) — Former NHL players Leo Komarov, Sami Vatanen, Valtteri Filppula, Markus Granlund and Mikko Lehtonen were among those named Thursday to Finland’s men’s hockey roster for the Beijing Olympics. Komarov is the most recent to play in the NHL, dressing for one game for the...
NHL

