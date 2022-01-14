ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tellico Plains child found safe, AMBER Alert canceled

By Robert Holder
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUkFW_0dloNVWt00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A six-year-old from Tellico Plains who was the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found safe, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said 6-year-old Alijah Kensinger has been found and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert just after midnight Jan. 14 for Alijah Kensinger after investigators said he went to play with his dog in a wooded area near his home around 4 p.m. and the dog returned home without him.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said more than 75 people searched the area on foot Thursday as well assistance from THP helicopters and a TBI plane. Morgan County State Prison has dispatched their K9 teams to aid in search and rescue.

Alijah’s parents were contacted by police with the status of their son’s disappearance. The father lives in Monroe County and the mother arrived from out-of-state to join the search early on Friday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TfQlZ_0dloNVWt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203LzO_0dloNVWt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUH82_0dloNVWt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpDCa_0dloNVWt00

To receive alerts on your phone about this story, download the WATE news app .

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated periodically as new information becomes available. An earlier update corrected the spelling of the child’s last name.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Mother of officer killed in crash speaks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sharon Jones said she cried all the tears she can, but wanted to speak out, to let the world know her son was a light taken way too soon. “He said yeah I’m finna go save some lives. and I was like alright baby be careful,” Jones said. Recalling the last words […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Missing horse found dead on Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the missing horse that was last seen at the Agricenter on January 14 has been found dead. Deputies said the horse was found deceased Thursday on Walnut Grove, west of Haley Harvest at the Agricenter. The remains were collected by Shelby County Road Department and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Officer identified in overnight fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer and another driver have both died after an overnight crash in Southeast Memphis, police say. Memphis Police Association has identified the officer as 32-year-old Corille “CJ” Jones. Three vehicles were involved in the accident that happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road around 3 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car stolen with child inside in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A car that was left running with a child inside was stolen in Whitehaven Wednesday night. According to Memphis Police, a blue 2019 Nissan Sentra was taken with an 8-year-old child inside at 4640 South Mill Port Cove around 7:45 p.m. Police say the vehicle was left running. Officers found the child safe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, TN
Tellico Plains, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Monroe County, TN
Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Tellico Plains, TN
WREG

Man’s body found near Mississippi road

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A passerby found a body in a ditch near Byhalia around 7 Thursday morning, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says. Sheriff Kenny Dickerson confirmed that the body of a man was found on Shinault Road, about 50 feet from a bicycle. Authorities haven’t identified the victim but think he may have […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man indicted after woman shot in face while baking cake

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man was indicted on multiple felony counts on Thursday, including the shooting death of an acquaintance and the critical wounding of a woman who was shot in the face while she was baking a cake. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2020 along Barron Avenue just east of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting in South Memphis Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened at 1372 Elvis Presley. A male was shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. The victim did not survive his injures. The suspects fled the scene in a gray four door sedan. This is an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Multiple suspects rob Aaron’s in East Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several people are on the run after police say they robbed an East Memphis business Wednesday morning. According to Memphis Police, officers saw several people run out of the Aaron’s on Getwell Road and drive off in multiple vehicles including a black Chrysler 300, a gray SUV, a silver sedan, and a dark […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
WREG

Man charged after off-duty Memphis officer shot outside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in connection to the shooting of an off-duty Memphis Police officer outside of his home in Mississippi, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said the officer was ambushed in the driveway of his home in the Miller Farms subdivision in Olive Branch, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car break-ins frustrate Cordova residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Thieves struck Tuesday in the parking lots of two popular restaurants as well as at a rental car business and at Wolfchase Galleria. They have a description of a possible suspect vehicle, but that’s of little comfort to victims. For Dominick Evangelista, this broken piece of car window glass is a painful reminder […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead in East Memphis gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an alleged carjacking at a gas station, according to a witness. Memphis Police said a man was shot Wednesday morning at the Mapco gas station on Park Avenue and Mendenhall. “The messed up part is yelling don’t die on me, Kevin. Stay alive Kevin, to a stranger […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Whitehaven High School Tuesday night. Police say the crash happened at Elvis Presley and Meadowlark Lane. Two people were transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing crash investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Tbi#Wate
WREG

Man accused of killing roommate at North Memphis rooming house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after he killed his roommate in a North Memphis rooming house on Monday, police say. Memphis police responded to the shooting call at the house on Pearce Street on Monday, where they found a man shot in the chest. One of the roommates, Drewshon Richardson, was on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

North Memphis crash kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a crash in North Memphis on Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday at Hollywood and Blue Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they will continue to investigate the crash.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three injured in shooting near Ridgeway

UPDATE: Memphis Police announced Wednesday night that two possible suspects involved in the shooting are in custody. This is an ongoing investigation. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon off the 2000 block of Ridgeway near Quince and found two adults and a juvenile hurt. Police said the man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Police: Four men steal more than $33K in jewelry, guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding four men who stole more than $33,000 worth of jewelry and guns from an East Memphis jewelry store on Monday. According to police, four men stole an estimated $30,000 in jewelry from Diamond Brokers of Memphis on Poplar Avenue. Police also say the suspects took an assault […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen girl injured after shooting at home in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen was injured in a shooting at a home in Raleigh Tuesday night, police say. According to Memphis Police, a 16-year-old girl was shot on Addington just after 8 p.m. The victim was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy