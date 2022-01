Salina Area Technical College has announced its honor roll for the fall semester of 2021. The honor roll includes two levels. The President’s Honor Roll is for students who were enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes and had a GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s Honor Roll is for students enrolled in at least 12 credit hours with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

