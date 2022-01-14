ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Michael Avenatti is seeking $94 million in damages over claims he was mistreated in federal custody and only given Trump's 'The Art of the Deal' to read

By Grace Panetta
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8lfD_0dloNAEs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0dfn_0dloNAEs00
In this May 28, 2019, file photo, California attorney Michael Avenatti leaves a courthouse in New York

Seth Wenig/AP

  • Michael Avenatti is seeking $94 in damages over claims he was mistreated while in federal custody.
  • Avenatti was placed in the highest-security unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Complex in New York.
  • Avenatti says guards only gave him "The Art of the Deal" to read, though he contradicted that claim in a past interview.

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti claims he suffered mistreatment in federal custody — including only being given former President Donald Trump's "The Art of the Deal" to read — and is seeking $94 million in damages from the Bureau of Prisons.

Avenatti stayed at the notorious Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City while awaiting trial on federal extortion charges in early 2020. In a complaint , first reported by CBS News , Avenatti claims he was subject to "brutal conditions" during his time in MCC's 10 South Block, the highest-security floor in the entire complex.

As the complaint noted, occupants of 10 South are placed there for "special administrative measures, typically reserved for people who pose threats to national security." Avenatti, for example, stayed in a cell once occupied by the notorious drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán and was in custody along with multiple terrorism suspects.

Avenatti previously detailed many of his complaints and claims of mistreatment in federal custody t o Politico Magazine for a profile published in December 2021. A former MCC senior executive warden told Politico that Avenatti being housed in 10 South as a white-collar defendant was "an anomaly" and "bizarre."

In custody, the complaint says, Avenatti was subject to "24-hour solitary confinement" for 94 days, constant camera surveillance at all times with a guard always stationed outside is cell, no communication allowed with other inmates, freezing cold temperatures, and no sunlight into his cell.

"There was no plausible security reason for housing Claimant in 10 South. He had never been convicted of any crime, had no history of violence and was not informed of any threat made against him by other inmates," the complaint says. "Rather, Claimant's confinement to 10 South was retaliation for Claimant's criticism of President Trump and other federal government employees, including the Attorney General."

To illustrate this point, the complaint says that "when Claimant requested reading material, he was initially refused, and then provided one book, 'The Art of the Deal,' purportedly co-written by Donald J. Trump. Claimant filed several grievances with the Bureau of Prisons but received no responses, nor was he afforded any hearing or process."

Avenatti also claims that a "senior-level MCC employee" pulled him aside and informed him that the then-Attorney General Bill Barr had specifically ordered him to be placed in 10 South.

Avenatti gave a different account on his reading materials to Politico, however, telling reporter Ruby Cramer that he eventually amassed a collection of books including Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Strength to Love," David Sedaris' "Me Talk Pretty One Day," Tim Tebow's "Shaken," and "a thick volume on the history of Iran."

A representative for the Bureau of Prisons told CBS it could not comment on pending legal matters or speak to the treatment of specific inmates in custody.

Avenatti rose to prominence as the attorney representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2018 in her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, became a mainstay of cable news, and was even floated as a potential 2020 presidential candidate.

But Avenatti quickly fell from grace in March 2019, when federal prosecutors in California charged him with wire fraud and bank fraud, accusing him of embezzling from clients, and prosecutors in New York charged him with three counts in connection with a scheme to extort Nike for $25 million.

Avenatti was convicted of extorting Nike in 2020 , and sentenced to serve 30 months in prison in 2021 . As Politico noted, the judge in the Nike case cited the conditions in 10 South as a reason for only sentencing Avenatti to 30 months.

Avenatti has been serving his time on house arrest in California . His trial in California, in which Avenatti represented himself, ended in a mistrial in August 2021, but he still is set to face both a retrial in that case and another trial in New York on charges that he embezzled money from Daniels.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 25

Ken13
6d ago

Look at it this way could've ended up like Epstein..

Reply(2)
21
ReelPatriot
5d ago

Will he be making his presidential run announcement on The View ? 🤣🤣🤣

Reply
11
Anthony.
5d ago

What happened to this guy , I thought he was running for president Lolo

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

Michigan ‘fake elector’ was working with Trump lawyer, report claims

Supporters of former president Donald Trump allegedly received orders to march into the Michigan Capitol in Lansing from the Republican leader's campaign.A group of supporters "contemplated" working with a Republican lawmaker who had a Capitol office to get the 16 Trump electors inside the elector room where the official count was taking place, The Detroit News reported."...(W)e convened and organised in the state Capitol, in the city of Lansing, Michigan, and at 2.00 pm Eastern Standard Time on the 14th day of December 2020," said a false certificate signed and submitted to the National Archives.The supporters who signed the documents...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Avenatti
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
David Sedaris
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Kevin McCarthy’s coverup for Trump may be hiding knowledge of possible crimes

Let’s be clear: In refusing to testify to the House select committee examining Jan. 6, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may well be helping to cover up potential crimes committed by Donald Trump. The California Republican has announced that he will not cooperate with the select committee, which has...
POTUS
Axios

Avenatti names Trump in $94M claim alleging harsh jail treatment

Michael Avenatti alleges in a new filing with the Federal Bureau of Prisons that he endured "brutal" jail conditions in "retaliation" for criticizing former President Trump and former Attorney General Bill Barr. Why it matters: Avenatti, who gained notoriety as adult film actress Stormy Daniels' lawyer in lawsuits against former...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Sentencing#The Bureau Of Prisons#Cbs News#Mcc#Politico
CBS News

Michael Avenatti files $94 million federal lawsuit

Lawyer Michael Avenatti alleged he was mistreated while in federal custody in a new filing with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Avenatti is facing federal charges in California and New York for allegedly embezzling money from clients.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Washington Post

Judge challenges Trump claim of ‘absolute immunity’ from Jan. 6 lawsuits

A federal judge challenged Donald Trump’s claim of “absolute immunity” from allegations that he incited the violent Jan. 6 Capitol riot as his attorneys asked Monday to toss out three lawsuits by Democratic House members and police officers seeking damages for physical and emotional injuries they incurred in the assault.
POTUS
BBC

Donald Trump's children refuse to testify in fraud inquiry

Two of Donald Trump's children have refused to testify to a fraud inquiry into the family's business. Donald Jr, 44, and Ivanka, 40, were ordered to give evidence by New York Attorney General Letitia James. She opened a civil inquiry in 2019 into claims that - before he took office...
POTUS
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Business Insider

365K+
Followers
23K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy