AdventHealth limits patient visits at six Tampa Bay hospitals

The $300 million Taneja Center for Surgery opened at AdventHealth Tampa hospital on E Fletcher Avenue in September. AdventHealth will start restricting patients to one visitor per day at its Tampa Bay hospitals in an attempt to limit the spread of the omicron variant. [ OCTAVIO JONES | Special to the Times ]

AdventHealth on Monday will start restricting patients to one visitor per day at its Tampa Bay hospitals in an attempt to limit the spread of the omicron variant.

The company announced the rule change on Friday. Masks are still required for anyone entering any AdventHealth hospital regardless if they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine or not.

The rule change will affect these six hospitals in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties:

AdventHealth Carrollwood, 7171 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.

AdventHealth Dade City, 13100 Fort King Road, Dade City.

AdventHealth North Pinellas, 1395 S Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs.

AdventHealth Tampa, 3100 E Fletcher Ave., Tampa.

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, 2600 Bruce B Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel.

AdventHealth Zephyrhills, 7050 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills.

The hospital company also reminds the public that they should not go to an AdventHealth emergency room to get tested for COVID-19. Instead, they should try to find one of the free, public test sites that have been opened across the region.

AdventHealth’s West Florida Division operates 11 hospitals in five counties in the Tampa Bay region. Those hospitals are currently treating 380 patients for COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the company. The highest number of COVID-19 patients those facilities treated during the delta variant wave was about 650.

The omicron variant is driving the highest weekly infection rate yet in Florida. Last week the state averaged nearly 57,000 infections a day. Those numbers will be updated later Friday when the Florida Department of Health releases its weekly COVID-19 data report, typically around 5:30 p.m.

The Florida Hospital Association reports there were 11,207 patients with COVID-19 being treated in hospitals across the state as of Thursday. That is a rise of 180 percent in the past two weeks.

• • •

How to get tested

Tampa Bay: The Times can help you find the free, public COVID-19 testing sites in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

Florida: The Department of Health has a website that lists testing sites in the state. Some information may be out of date.

The U.S.: The Department of Health and Human Services has a website that can help you find a testing site.

• • •

How to get vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster shots for eligible recipients are being administered at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. Many allow appointments to be booked online. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Find a site: Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites in your ZIP code.

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

• • •

