Katy Perry says daughter Daisy 'loves seeing Mama get ready' for her Vegas show

One reason Katy Perry wanted to have a Las Vegas residency is because it allowed her to spend time with her 17-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Now, Daisy has become a big part of her stage preparation.

"Daisy's with me all the time and she loves seeing Mama get ready and turn into the character," the singer recently told People magazine, referring to the fact that she portrays a doll in her residency show PLAY.

"And I get to give bath time between 6 and 7. It's a great routine. I thrive on routine," she said.

Perry also revealed that Daisy is "a combination" of both her and her father, Katy's fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

"We are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters," Perry told People. "So the combination of us both is definitely coming out. It's amazing to see everything new again through a toddler's eyes."

Perry's current PLAY residency, which takes place at Resorts World Las Vegas, wraps up with two more performances -- Friday and Saturday night.

The singer will then return March 2 for a string of eight additional performances.

She said last year that one of the reasons she opted for a Vegas residency is she felt it would allow her to "strike more of a balance" in her life.

"I really wanted to be able to strike more of a balance -- to have a child and take her to preschool -- but also be artistic and play with that energy,” she told Modern Luxury magazine.