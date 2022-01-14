ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Katy Perry says daughter Daisy 'loves seeing Mama get ready' for her Vegas show

GMA
GMA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9dPB_0dloN39200

One reason Katy Perry wanted to have a Las Vegas residency is because it allowed her to spend time with her 17-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Now, Daisy has become a big part of her stage preparation.

"Daisy's with me all the time and she loves seeing Mama get ready and turn into the character," the singer recently told People magazine, referring to the fact that she portrays a doll in her residency show PLAY.

"And I get to give bath time between 6 and 7. It's a great routine. I thrive on routine," she said.

MORE: Katy Perry pens sweet birthday message to Orlando Bloom: 'I thank my lucky stars for you'

Perry also revealed that Daisy is "a combination" of both her and her father, Katy's fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

"We are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters," Perry told People. "So the combination of us both is definitely coming out. It's amazing to see everything new again through a toddler's eyes."

Perry's current PLAY residency, which takes place at Resorts World Las Vegas, wraps up with two more performances -- Friday and Saturday night.

MORE: Katy Perry shares behind the scenes look at her new Las Vegas residency

The singer will then return March 2 for a string of eight additional performances.

She said last year that one of the reasons she opted for a Vegas residency is she felt it would allow her to "strike more of a balance" in her life.

"I really wanted to be able to strike more of a balance -- to have a child and take her to preschool -- but also be artistic and play with that energy,” she told Modern Luxury magazine.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

All of Katy Perry's surreal and stunning Las Vegas outfits

Katy Perry kicked off her Las Vegas residency on Wednesday with a stunning - and surreal - array of outfits from a sunset gown to a mod dress and red leather chaps. The singer wowed fans with seven outfit changes in the 95-minute set that included her hits from the past decade and featured confetti, rainbows, and larger-than-life set pieces including a mushroom, a toilet and toilet paper, and a giant rocking horse.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Bloom
Person
Katy Perry
mymixfm.com

Alesso says Katy Perry “nailed it” in their new video for “When I’m Gone”: “She’s definitely the star”

The video for “When I’m Gone,” Katy Perry‘s new collaboration with Swedish DJ/producer Alesso, debuted Monday night on ESPN during the College Football Playoff National Championship. The clip features Katy performing complicated choreography while rocking a number of super-sexy looks, and Alesso says deserves serious props for pulling it off.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Trailer: Katy Perry Is An ‘Absolute Wreck’ As She Cries Over A Contestant

Katy Perry breaks down in tears over a contestant, and Luke Bryan says she’s an ‘absolute wreck’ in this first ‘American Idol’ season 20 trailer. American Idol is back for its milestone 20th season on February 27. The search is on for the next big thing in music. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest are all back for season 20, the fifth season under ABC. From the looks of the first trailer, which dropped during the Winter Television Critics Association’s Virtual Press Conference on January 12, this is going to be one of the most emotional seasons yet.
TV SHOWS
Mashed

Katy Perry Created This Nonalcoholic Aperitif

It's official: Just saying no to booze — whether it be for a single occasion, an entire month in observation of Dry January, or a lifetime in a complete commitment to sobriety — is now the height of fashion, at least, according to some celebrities. For decades, a glamorous lifestyle has been synonymous with cocktails and Champagne, but it's hard to sparkle when you're sloshed. Just ask Blake Lively, a non-drinker whose Betty Buzz line of mixers don't need to be mixed with anything to be delicious, or Luann de Lesseps, a real housewife whose journey to sobriety led her to create a line of alcohol-free rosé.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resorts World Las Vegas#People#Modern Luxury
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Wishes ‘Light Of Her Life’ Orlando Bloom A Happy 45th Birthday

The pop superstar did not hold back admiration for Bloom in honor of her special man’s 45th birthday. Constant fireworks for these two! Orlando Bloom turned 45 on Thursday and his future (or potentially current) Mrs. Bloom, Katy Perry, expressed her love on Instagram to celebrate the English actor’s big day. “Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” the 37-year old “Roar” singer wrote in her post along with a slue of super fun pics and vids. “Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in.”
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share a Kiss at Her Playland Party in Las Vegas!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had an intimate moment during the second night of her Las Vegas residency. The couple was spotted sharing a kiss at her Playland Party. The Playland Party was hosted by Meta Museum partners Randy Weiner and Jeff Beacher on Friday (December 31) at Wally’s restaurant at Resorts World in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Katy Perry shares fiancé Orlando Bloom’s unhygienic ‘worst habit’

Katy Perry has revealed what she believes to be fiancé Orlando Bloom’s worst habit to be.The singer, who has with the Lord of the Rings actor since 2016, made the admission during a new interview with Heart radio.Speaking to hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Perry said: “Oh my God, he loves to floss, which thank god because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting and he has brilliant teeth.”Perry continued: “But he leaves the floss, everywhere! On the side of my bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table, I’m like, “There is bins everywhere”.’She added that she has “done [her] best’ to train him out of the habit, but to no avail.Perry, who is a judge on American Idol and started a Las Vegas residency in December, has one daughter with Bloom, whose credits also includes Pirates of the Caribbean.Bloom played Legolas in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Katy Perry Gets Comfy in ‘Ugly’ Sandals and Sweatpants at the Grocery Store

Katy Perry took comfort to new heights while grocery shopping in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Play” headliner left Erewhon Organic Grocers in a gray hoodie and sweatpants. Her look was layered with a long green quilted coat, which featured black ribbed cuffs and a collar. The piece’s thick padding added a plush effect to her look. Perry’s comfy outfit was complete with a green plaid face mask and white baseball cap. When it came to shoes, Perry opted for “ugly” sandals—specifically, Birkenstocks. The $150 Arizona Big Buckle style featured brown leather uppers, as well as white rubber soles. The pair’s most notable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kiss951.com

Katy Perry’s New Las Vegas Residency ‘Play’ Is A Trip

If you’re going to be “Waking Up In Vegas” with Katy Perry’s PLAY show, hold on to your hat: it’s got everything a Katy fan would want: a compelling narrative, rainbow glamour, hilarity, and did we mention the giant toilet… and the talking poop that lives in it?
LAS VEGAS, NV
GMA

GMA

32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy