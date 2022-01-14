ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SmileDirectClub posts sharpest gain in almost a year on heavy volume

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 6 days ago
Recording the biggest intraday gain since Jan. 2021, SmileDirectClub (SDC +17.3%) shares have added more than a tenth on above-average volume. Nearly 14.0M company shares have changed hands compared to the...

BioDelivery Sciences rises on upside 2021 guidance

BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI +7.8%) has surged on news that it expects 2021 revenue and BELBUCA sales at the high end of its previous guidance range. Total net revenue for the year is projected to be in the range of $165 -$167M (consensus: $165.34M), compared to previous guidance of $162-$167M.
NovoCure surges after Truist upgraded on potential of cancer studies

NovoCure (NVCR +12.8%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain in over nine months on below-average volume after Truist analysts led by Gregory Fraser upgraded the oncology-focused healthcare firm to Buy from Hold, citing the potential of its studies for cancer treatments. Despite a volatile year, NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) has “continued to...
Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF is debuted by U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced the debut of the Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSE:SEA), which begins trading today on the New York Stock Exchange. SEA aims to offer diversified access to the global shipping and freight businesses. The fund is made up of stocks listed on both developed and emerging market exchanges across the world.
Emergent BioSolutions rises on upgrade by Benchmark

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS +3.7%) is rising following an upgrade by Benchmark to Buy from Hold with a $77 price target, which represents 60% appreciation from the current share price. Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target to $55 from $50. Benchmark analyst Robert Wasserman cites what he views as an...
It's Time To Go To Cash For The Next 7 Years - 1-Year Update

This is a follow-up to one of my most popular, and controversial pieces published on Seeking Alpha. "I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called 'considerable period' on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy..."
Where Will FuelCell Stock Be In 5 Years? Assuming Better Project Management, It May Succeed

Questions have been raised regarding FuelCell Energy's (FCEL) multiple project delays as it reflects poorly on the management's capability. This article was prepared by Jenny.T in collaboration with JR Research. Investment Thesis. FuelCell Energy's (FCEL) delays continue as several key projects have yet to achieve commercial operations. The company's backlog...
LendingClub Is Well Positioned For A 2-3x Jump Within 3 Years

LendingClub's future interest segment value is not priced in, leaving room for considerable upside in the coming years. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome LBMF Invest as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
TPG's Novotech eyeing IPO after being valued at $3B

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) portfolio company Novotech Health Holdings is mulling an IPO in either the US or Hong Kong in the wake of a major fundraising round that valued the Asia-Pacific clinical research organization at around $3B. Novatech is eyeing the listing after scrapping a proposed $700M IPO in September on...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stocks wobble on Wall Street as investors review earnings

Stocks gave back gains in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors gauged the latest corporate earnings and monitored inflation’s impact on the economy. The S&P 500, which had been up 1.5% earlier, slipped to a 0.1% gain as of 3:11 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index was roughly split between gainers and losers.
U.S. Global Investors: JETS Ownership Is Worth 2x Its Value, And You Get The Rest For Free

The earnings announcement last week was the first time the management team clearly outlined a strategy to double down on the highly profitable ETF business. We believe that U.S. Global Investors (GROW) is deeply undervalued due primarily to ownership of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), which is worth as much as 3x the company's current market capitalization. A renewed focus on the ETF business from management and announcement this quarter of exploration to unlock shareholder value are likely catalysts that will play out in the coming months ahead.
GlaxoSmithKline drops on report that Unilever won't increase bid for consumer unit above GBP50B

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) fell 1.8% on a report that Unilever (NYSE:UL) won't increase its bid for GSK's consumer unit above GBP50B. Unilever shares jumped 8.3%. Unilever said the recently given financial figures from GSK's consumer healthcare unit don't change the company's fundamental value, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited a Unilever (UL) statement.
InMode Stock: Down 50% From Its High - It's Time To Buy

InMode stock has fallen more than 40% since our Neutral thesis in October. We cautioned that the stock seemed to be overvalued. InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is one of the leading medical and aesthetic devices provider. It focuses on hands-free, non-invasive, and minimally-invasive technologies. It also leverages "medically-accepted RF technologies" in penetrating several medical specialties.
MercadoLibre Stock: An Undervalued Growth Powerhouse

MercadoLibre stock is down almost 45% from its highs of the year, due mostly to unfavorable market conditions for growth stocks. In a tremendously challenging environment for growth stocks, MercadoLibre (MELI) is down by almost 45% from its highs of the year, trading at the low end of its valuation range for the past decade. Opportunities to buy this stock at current valuation levels don't happen frequently.
