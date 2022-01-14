ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Grit: Actress Isabelle Fuhrman taps into her own ambition, drive to play obsessed rower in The Novice

By Kiko Martinez
San Antonio Current
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen actress Isabelle Fuhrman (The Hunger Games) read the script for the psychological sports drama The Novice, she considered it a dream role she didn’t want to lose out on. So, she wrote a letter to the film’s first-time feature writer and director Lauren Hadaway. Not about the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
FOXBusiness

What is Tina Turner's net worth?

Tina Turner is one of the best-selling recording artists of all times. Turner launched her career in 1960 with the release of "A Fool in Love." The song hit No. 2 on the Hot R&B Sides chart and No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. Besides singing, Turner also has...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

French Actor and ‘Moon Knight’ Star Gaspard Ulliel, 37, Dies Following Ski Accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for movies including Hannibal Rising and soon to be seen in the upcoming Marvel miniseries Moon Knight, has died following a skiing accident. He was 37. AFP confirmed the news following reports that Ulliel had been hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury during a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region of France. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble where he died Wednesday, according to his agent and family. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
Distractify

Who's the Hilarious Actress Who Plays Nancy on 'Ghosts'?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 11 and 12 of the CBS series Ghosts. One of the cholera ghosts in Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and Sam's (Rose McIver) basement finally gets a name and personality in Ghosts. The hauntingly hilarious CBS sitcom has returned with new and familiar faces. How does Nancy the ghost fit in with the other resident ghosts at Woodstone estate? And where have we seen the hilarious actress who plays Nancy before?
TV & VIDEOS

