ST. LOUIS (AP) — COVID-19 infections are rising in Missouri nursing homes and crippling schools as the highly contagious omicron variant surges. New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows cases among nursing home staff ballooned to 1,261, up from a peak of 981 last fall. But the 895 cases among residents is below the peak, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

