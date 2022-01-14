Domino's Showcases Quantitative Investing Pitfalls, Stock Continues To Defy Gravity

After 46 weeks and $4,600 allocated, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is generating $312.32 in annual dividend income. It doesn't matter how you invest; the important thing is that you're investing for your future. Regardless of whether you're allocating capital to an S&P 500 index fund, your favorite companies, or dividend-producing assets, the important thing is that you're investing in your future. This series has never been about hitting a target yield, generating a certain amount of profit, or beating the market. I had two specific goals with this series. The first was to create a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio by documenting the journey starting from the beginning. The second goal was to illustrate how allocating capital each week toward investing regardless of the amount would be beneficial in the long run. Too many people are under the illusion that you need tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to benefit from investing. Instead of using my real dividend portfolio as an example, I decided to start a new account, fund it with $100, and add $100 weekly, providing a step-by-step guide to dividend investing. This methodology doesn't have to be used for dividend investing, and it could be as simple as an S&P index fund or a Total Market fund. Hopefully, this series is inspiring people to invest in their future to attain financial freedom.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO