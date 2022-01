Maralee Nichols pushed her and Tristan Thompson’s one-month-old son in a stroller as she ran errands. Maralee Nichols, 31, is out and about with her baby boy since Tristan Thompson, 30, fessed up to being the little one’s father. The fitness model wore a white sweater with a black and white striped collar and black leggings as she pushed her newborn in a stroller in pics captured on Sunday, Jan. 16. She was spotted glancing at her phone as ran errands with her one-month-old in Santa Monica.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO