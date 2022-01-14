ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Inside Celeb Parents’ Unique Nurseries: Vanessa Morgan and More

Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home! Joanna Krupa, Jenna Dewan and more celebrity parents have given inside looks at their baby’s nurseries over the years. The Real Housewives of Miami alum designed the nursery of her dreams in December 2019 one month after her and Douglas Nunes’ daughter Asha-Leigh’s arrival....

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

No. 1 Fan! Vanessa Morgan’s Son Wears Michael Kopech Onesie After Split

On the move! Vanessa Morgan showed her 11-month-old son taking steps with a walker while wearing a telling onesie. “He’s a movinnn [sic] people,” the Riverdale alum, 29, captioned a Thursday, January 13, Instagram Story video of the little one facing away from the camera in a gray outfit. The back read “KOPECH,” which is the last name of River’s dad, Michael Kopech.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami Herald

Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins and More Celebs Who Brought Their Pets to Set

Getting attached to your costars is common in Hollywood — even if they’re not human. Throughout the years, many stars have grown so close to the animals that they share the screen with that they want to take them home, and sometimes they do just that. In other instances — we’re looking at you, Bradley Cooper — stars bring their pets along to join them in front of the camera.
PETS
Reality Tea

Former Shahs Of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant With Second Child

More Bravo babies in 2022! There’s no doubt that there was a bravo baby boom in 2021 but how about this year? Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi is here to kick things off. As reported by Us Weekly, Lilly is pregnant with her second child with husband Dara Mir. Lilly made the announcement by posting […] The post Former Shahs Of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant With Second Child appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Summer House’s Lindsay Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage While Dating Jason

Sharing her story. Lindsay Hubbard revealed on Monday, January 17, that she suffered a miscarriage during her “last couple months” dating Jason Cameron. The Summer House star, 35, spoke to costar (and now-boyfriend) Carl Radke about her pregnancy loss on Monday’s premiere of the show, saying, “Remember I was talking to you like a month ago, and I was like ‘Something’s up with my body. It’s either this COVID vaccine’s really f–ked my hormones or I’m pregnant.’ The next day I went to the gynecologist and found out I was six weeks pregnant.”
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon Reveal Son’s Leonardo DiCaprio-Inspired Name

Coming soon! Pregnant Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon announced on Tuesday, January 18, that they’ve chosen the name Dawson Dimitri Haibon for their upcoming arrival. “This is Jack Dawson from Titanic inspired,” the pregnant star, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly after debuting the moniker on Amazon Live. “We are a little concerned. … Not concerned, [but] we want people to know this is not after James Van Der Beek‘s [Dawson’s Creek] character. This is after a Leonardo DiCaprio character. Titanic has always been my favorite movie of all time. I was 10 when I saw it.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Anstead
Person
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Person
Joanna Krupa
Person
Jenna Dewan
Person
Vanessa Morgan
Person
Steve Kazee
Miami Herald

How Ryan Gosling, More Celeb Parents Are Homeschooling Kids Amid Pandemic

Time to hit the books! Celebrity parents have turned to homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Eva Amurri started teaching her 5-year-old daughter, Marlowe, on March 12, one day before giving birth to her newborn son, Mateo. “Who knew I’d be teaching kindergarten on my maternity leave?” the Undateable alum captioned...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursery#Nurseries#Celebrity#Flirty Dancing#Us Weekly#Potterybarnkids
Miami Herald

Tori Roloff Explains Why Son Jackson’s Legs Look ‘More Bowed’ After Surgery

Setting the record straight. Tori Roloff clarified why her 4-year-old son Jackson’s legs “look more bowed” one month after his procedure. “So Jackson DID have leg surgery,” the Little People, Big World star, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, January 16. “However, it was to correct bowing over time. He had plates put on his growth plates. Nothing changed immediately. As his legs grow, they will hopefully straighten, and we will avoid a more invasive surgery.”
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Kate Bosworth reportedly dating Drew Barrymore's ex amid divorce, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late December 2021 and early January 2022, starting with this exciting news… For months now, there have been whispers about the nature of Kate Bosworth's relationship with Justin Long in the wake of her mid-2021 split from director husband Michael Polish. After the "Live Free or Die Hard" actor referenced his girlfriend on the Dec. 28 episode of his "Life Is Short" podcast, Page Six confirmed that, according to multiple sources, Justin's mystery woman is, in fact, the "Blue Crush" actress. The pair connected while shooting a movie in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in mid-2021. After they wrapped the project in mid-May, Kate took to Instagram to gush about Justin, who previously romanced "Going the Distance" co-star Drew Barrymore. "Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally rad human being. THANK YOU for lifting us up… you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya," she captioned a slideshow of photos with the actor.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Miami Herald

Bachelorette’s Desiree Hartsock Celebrates ‘Happy’ Son Zander’s 3rd Birthday

Celebrating their sweeties! Witney Carson, Erin Napier and more stars have pulled all the stops ringing in their kids’ birthdays in 2022. The Dancing With the Stars pro’s son, Leo, celebrated his 1st birthday on January 4 with a Where the Wild Things Are-themed party. Fellow dancer Lindsay Arnold attended the bash with her daughter, Sage.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Heidi Klum: It Wasn’t ‘Easy’ for Tom Kaulitz to Get 4 Kids ‘All of a Sudden’

A doting stepdad! Tom Kaulitz gained four children when he married Heidi Klum in February 2019 — and the model is praising his parenting skills. “He’s amazing,” the former Project Runway host, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly recently while promoting her “Chai Tea With Heidi” dance track with Snoop Dogg and WeddingCake. “I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers. They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy