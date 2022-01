Sharing her story. Lindsay Hubbard revealed on Monday, January 17, that she suffered a miscarriage during her “last couple months” dating Jason Cameron. The Summer House star, 35, spoke to costar (and now-boyfriend) Carl Radke about her pregnancy loss on Monday’s premiere of the show, saying, “Remember I was talking to you like a month ago, and I was like ‘Something’s up with my body. It’s either this COVID vaccine’s really f–ked my hormones or I’m pregnant.’ The next day I went to the gynecologist and found out I was six weeks pregnant.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO