Lala Kent is shedding light on her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett’s, alleged infidelities that contributed to the demise of their relationship. “This has been going on for quite some time,” Kent told Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday. "Kind of repeated behavior that I had found out about and it’s not just one person, it’s many. I believe that it started right after I got sober. And I don’t know how I didn’t see it.”

TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP ・ 8 DAYS AGO