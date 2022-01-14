ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PET OF THE WEEK: Pascal

Bristol Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePET OF THE WEEK – Pascal. Does Pascal have the best puppy pout you’ve ever seen, or what? But don’t worry – this 7-month-old pug/boxer mix is a very happy boy. He loves squeaky toys, snuggling, going for...

www.bristolpress.com

republictimes.net

Buddy | Pet of the Week

Buddy is an elderly little guy looking for a retirement home. He has an adorable fluffy coat to match his adorable and loving personality. Buddy gets along with other dogs and would do best with a dog his size. He likes to take short walks and is very mellow and likes to sleep in bed with his human.
PETS
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Bosco is a Chihuahua mix who is 7 months old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Bosco is a sweet and loving dog who loves attention. He would make a great companion. He knows some basic commands. Bosco would do best in a home with no small children.
PETS
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Specs

Specs is a young, smart boy who is ready to explore the world. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Specs from Woods Humane in San Luis Obispo. Specs is a young boy (7 months) looking for an active home to help him get his energy out. He is ready to be on the go. Hikes? Yes please! Runs? Perfect! Walks? Amazing as well! He’s down for it all and more!
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: General

This big guy came to Animal Friends through a transfer with another shelter. General needs some positive reinforcement training to help him learn better manners and how to walk on the leash. He also could live with another dog but can be a little selective with who his dog friends are. He would do well with an experienced family and with children at least 13 years old.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDRV

Pet of the Week: Rufus and Aspen

Rufus is a cute, 50 lb 6 year old, Pit Bull Terrier mix who is affectionate, easy to have around. He likes being with people, is not very demanding, and is not destructive when left alone. His foster mom says he's perceptive, smart, wants to please. Because he can get overly excited when playing, a home without young children would be best for him. He enjoys going on walks, does well on a leash, is calm in the car, and likes investigating new places. Based on his behavior during walks in the neighborhood, he is likely to chase cats, chickens, or livestock, so he may never be trustworthy off leash outside of his yard. He is housetrained, uses a doggie door. He has never tried to get out of the yard, and comes when called.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KBAT 99.9

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Geronimo!. You won't get to...
MIDLAND, TX
cbslocal.com

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Shotzi

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week. Shotzi is a sweet housebroken 7-year-old mix. She is looking for a forever home with adopters committed to helping her enjoy a healthy lifestyle. Shotzi absolutely enjoys playing, enjoys going for car rides, and is...
CHICAGO, IL
syvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Carrot

Carrot is a 5-year-old female, black and white pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Carrot was found tied up and abandoned, so she is somewhat timid but seems to do well well around other dogs at the shelter. Carrot's adoption fees include her neuter,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
foxbaltimore.com

Pet of the Week Gingersnap

It's time to meet our Pet of the Week. Brittany Rodger, digital specialist at the Maryland SPCA, joins the morning show to introduce a kitty named Gingersnap.
MARYLAND STATE
Duluth News Tribune

Pet of the Week: Chamomile

Chamomile is a 4-year-old feline looking for a loving home. She is a sweet and affectionate girl who loves attention. Chamomile loves to snuggle up in a cozy bed and receive tons of pets. If you are interested in adopting her, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.
PETS
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Snoopy and Baby

Snoopy is a large, mixed breed dog. He is just over 4-years-old. He was surrendered because his owner could not give him the time he needed. He is a calm, sweet boy that would love a home to call his own and a family with kids he can run around the yard with. Snoopy is housebroken and knows some basic commands. Snoopy should be okay with cats and some other dogs. He is current on vaccinations and is neutered.
PETS
WKRG News 5

Pet of the Week: Marvin the pup

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a little cutie pie puppy named Marvin. Marvin is up for adoption at the Mobile SPCA. He is the cutest little thing, but we don’t know exactly what he is. He is four months old, and the Mobile SPCA does not think he will be […]
MOBILE, AL
Willits News

Pet of the week: Meet Donatella

Awwww look at our pretty girl Donatella practicing her cute face for her future family! Donatella was surrendered to our shelter recently when she lost her place to call home. Donatella lived her life outside on a tie out and we want to make sure she gets the chance to experience the life she deserves! Donatella is 1.5 year old gal who is super sweet when she warms up to people and she is so excited to learn new things! Most everything is new to her! Donatella has been working on her manners with one of our wonderful volunteers over at Skelly training. She is getting a head start for her forever family. Donatella deserves an amazing home and we plan to help her find it. Apply today at mendohumanesociety.com.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Jack Frost

Meet Jack Frost! This little Jack Frost could be nipping at your nose if you let him. He is a 3-month-old chihuahua, short coat/Australian cattle dog. Are you better-suited to a smaller dog? Jack Frost could be the one for you. Of course we don't know yet whether or not he is going to grow into his ears or if they will forever be his cutest trait.
ANIMALS
Kitsap Sun

Pet of the week: Meet Azula

Meet Azula! Azula is a charming 11-year-old brown tabby with the funniest curly pig tail. Azula loves affection and will happily head butt you to let you know she is ready for more pets, and her wonderfully fluffy coat is hard to resist. This senior gal is a lady of simple pleasures and enjoys taking long naps on comfy blankets so she may enjoy having a special place to snooze. Azula really has all the makings for the perfect nap buddy. Sound like the kind of kitty you've been missing? Adopt her today. You can meet Azula and our other adoptable animals at Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
