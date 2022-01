Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property after he broke a vacuum and other items during an argument, putting his status for Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in question.Police in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, said the 23-year-old Gay was arrested Wednesday night and was due to appear in court on Thursday. The Kansas City Star reported the total of damaged property amounted to $225.No drugs, alcohol or weapons were involved and no one was injured, police said.Gay's agents, Maxx Lepsettler and Ryan Rubin, said...

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO