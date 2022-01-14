ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mask rules get tighter in Europe in winter's COVID-19 wave

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Italy, Spain and other European countries are reinstating or stiffening mask mandates as their hospitals struggle with mounting numbers of COVID-19 patients. Other nations like the Netherlands are considering introducing masking rules. The use of more protective FFP2 masks in Italy...

Austrian lawmakers pass Europe’s strictest Covid-19 vaccine mandate

Austria’s parliament has approved the European Union’s strictest Covid-19 vaccine mandate, making it compulsory for the country’s residents over the age of 18 to get the shot. The law goes into effect February 1. However, Austrian officials will only begin conducting checks to see if the mandate...
Austria parliament approves mandatory Covid vaccination

Austria's parliament on Thursday approved making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for adults from next month, becoming the first European country to do so despite a wave of protests opposing the measure. - 'Security zones' - However, some Austrians remain to be convinced of the merits of the vaccination, with a couple of hundred opponents of the law gathering for a noisy protest near parliament on Thursday morning.
Europe tightens mask rules amid omicron variant

To mask or not to mask is a question Italy settled early in the COVID-19 outbreak with a vigorous "yes." Now the onetime epicenter of the pandemic in Europe hopes even stricter mask rules will help it beat the latest infection surge. Other countries are taking similar action as the...
West warns Russia against 'any' Ukraine incursion

The United States and its allies Thursday warned Moscow of grave consequences if "any" of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross the border into Ukraine. Speaking to the German television channel ZDF on Thursday, Blinken added that any crossing of the border into Ukraine by Russian soldiers would constitute a very clear aggression, irrespective of whether it was a single soldier of a thousand, according to a German translation of his remarks.
Japan PM says U.S. military bases to impose tighter COVID-19 controls

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The United States has agreed to impose stricter COVID-19 measures at its military bases in Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday, amid concerns that outbreaks at bases have fuelled infection in local communities. “We have agreed with the United States in principle...
Over half of Europe could get COVID-19 in next 6 to 8 weeks, WHO warns

The World Health Organization's regional director for Europe is warning that more than half of the population there could be infected with COVID-19 in the coming weeks. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, made the warning at a briefing Tuesday discussing the "new west to east tidal wave sweeping across the region" amid the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, The New York Times and CNN report.
US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
