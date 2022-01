The state of Kansas is set to receive millions of dollars for highway repairs. The U.S. Department of Transportation launched the historic Bridge Formula Program. The program was made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and it aims to repair and help maintain bridges across the United States. Kansas will receive $225 million under the new program to address highway bridge needs. The funding will help improve the condition of about 1,321 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve about 10,320 bridges in fair condition in the state.

KANSAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO