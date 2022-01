(Washington, DC) — College enrollment is at a 50-year low. It continued to drop last year and nearly one-million fewer students enrolled in college compared in 2019. That’s according to a report from the National Student Clearinghouse. The rate of college enrollment has been trending downward in recent years and was made worse by the pandemic. That has education experts concerned that a growing number of students are shunning higher education as a cultural shift instead of a short-term effect of pandemic disruptions.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 DAYS AGO