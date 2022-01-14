Increase in MSHA Penalties

The Agency Often Neglects Or Undervalues Its Other Tools In Favor Of Enforcement. Why?. Without a doubt, MSHA is an enforcement agency. It walks, talks, thinks and acts like an enforcement agency. It sees itself as an enforcement agency. Enforcement is its favorite tool, and the tool that it uses most frequently. The trouble is that, after 40 years, it often neglects or undervalues its other tools in favor of the hammer of enforcement. Why?
ABINGDON, Va. – Dustin Fannon and Bryan Bouton were sentenced in United States District Court in Abingdon, Virginia, this week for falsifying a Mine Safety and Health Administration [MSHA] training form designed to reflect mandated annual safety training for miners. Bouton also was sentenced for lying to MSHA special investigators about his role in falsifying the official training document.
In 2022, the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) will continue to focus on powered haulage safety. It is fair to say that powered haulage safety is one of – if not THE – highest priority for MSHA. Out of 36 fatalities reported by MSHA in 2021, 16 were power haulage accidents.
