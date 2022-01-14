ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Nice Saturday...Breezy & stormy Sunday

By Derek Beasley
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GboVA_0dloIDzg00

FORECAST:

The forecast heading into the weekend looks dry and wet, depending on which day you are concerned about. Saturday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds with high temps in the mid-70s. It should be a great day for outdoor activities. As a storm approaches from the west, winds will increase out of the south Saturday night and into Sunday with some higher gusts over 30 mph. Clouds will increase and it will be more humid by Saturday night with lows in the low 60s. Scattered showers and storms will approach the area from the west on Sunday with a chance for some strong storms. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a portion of Southwest Florida in a MARGINAL risk for severe storms, which means a few isolated strong to severe storms will be possible. The main threat will be gusty winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Storms will move east of the area by Sunday night with cooler weather moving in by Monday for Martin Luther King Day.

Temps to start the week will be in the 60s to near 70 for highs with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday morning, before rebounding later in the week.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow Friday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued another widespread wind chill advisory for Minnesota. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the advisory will be in effect through noon Thursday, and will be reissued in the overnight hours and go through noon Friday. It could feel like minus 30 to minus 40 degrees at times. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in less than 20 minutes in these conditions. (credit: CBS) The Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat. It will be even colder in western and northwestern Minnesota. O’Connor says a quick-moving system will drop light snow across the state beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. It will reach the metro by about dinnertime. Snow totals will only range between a dusting in southern Minnesota, and over 2 inches in the Arrowhead. Temperatures will warm into the teens Friday through Monday, with more snow chances Sunday and Monday. We’ll dive back into single-digit highs next Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Boston

Cold Stretch Begins Second Half Of Winter, February Looks Milder Than Average

BOSTON (CBS) – Time to check your woodpile, make sure there’s still some gas in the snowblower, and glance at the calendar to see how long until pitchers and catchers report. We’re passing the midway point of winter as daylight increases and average temperatures start the slow climb toward spring and summer. Of course, we all know that process can take a while in New England. Every year is different though and it’s only natural to start wondering what we’ll be facing during the second half. We know that up to this point, it’s been a fairly lackluster season. December was one...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Smartphone App#Breezy Stormy#Fox 4
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Dangerous Subzero Temps, Lake Effect Snow In Some Areas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerously cold tonight with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero. Some spots may experience wind chills as cold as -15 to -20 degrees. Lake effect snow is likely tonight in parts of northwest Indiana. Porter County and La Porte County are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Thursday evening due to the chance of 3 to 6 inches of snowfall. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Sunny, breezy, and cold Thursday with highs in the mid to upper teens. A northwest wind, gusting to 25 miles per hour, will make it feel like the single digits in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-20s on Friday. Not as windy, but wind chills will be in the teens through the afternoon. Scattered light snow chances are in the forecast this weekend through early next week. Highs will be in the 20s starting Friday through the middle of next week. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and cold. Low of 6°. Wind chills below zero. THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, and cold. High of 17°. Wind chills in the single digits. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 25. Wind chills in the teens.
CHICAGO, IL
WWL-AMFM

A cold front arrives with winter weather

The cold front is here and it brings much colder temperatures. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Our strong cold front arrives this morning with some showers. The afternoon will be cold, windy, but drier as rain
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Rain, Snow To Complicate Thursday Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Thursday as we track an Arctic front that will bring us a period of rain, transitioning to snow during the morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at 6 am Tuesday morning and last through 1 p.m. A general slushy 1-3″ of snowfall can be expected across central Maryland. While the projected accumulations are modest, it is the timing that will be problematic for Marylanders commuting to and from work in the morning. The timing of the changeover is as follows:After Midnight: Periods...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

First Alert: Drizzle and Snow Wind Down/Could Be Slick In The Morning

DENVER(CBS)- After a rough evening commute caused by icy roads loaded with freezing drizzle and very, light snow moisture will gradually come to an end overnight. The areas that did pick up snow, didn’t see much. A few of our CBS4 Weather Watchers measured around a tenth of an inch on a thin layer of ice. Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Temperatures will cool by morning down into the teens for most areas of the Front Range and Northeastern Plains. This will keep the icy conditions on many surfaces in place for the morning commute. If you park your car outside plan a little extra time for scraping the windshield. Credit CBS4 Plan on slick spots and black ice on many side streets during your morning drive. There may also, be areas of patchy fog here and there. Especially, from North Denver and DIA up into Weld County. Most of that should burn off by 9am. That will lead to a mostly sunny but, cool Thursday. Credit CBS4 The next chance for snow and a possible First Alert Weather Day will be on Friday with a chance for snow by afternoon.
DENVER, CO
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy