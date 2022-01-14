ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Omicron wave could soon reach its peak in the US

fox13news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigns that the omicron surge is starting to wane in...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#The Sunshine State#The University Of Florida#United States#Florida Projects#Covid
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

3 in 4 Marylanders do not believe vaccine mandates are an attack on their freedom, reveals survey.

The Supreme Court recently blocked an enforcement of a mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. Majority of respondents believe politicians should disclose their own vaccine status. Infographic showing vaccine mandate views in each state. As the Delta variant began to recede and our individual freedoms began to return to some semblance of normality, Omicron […] The post 3 in 4 Marylanders do not believe vaccine mandates are an attack on their freedom, reveals survey. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

US surgeon general warns that Omicron wave has not peaked

Health experts are warning that despite earlier estimates, the peak of Omicron infections in the US is likely still to come. According to The New York Times, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy said that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will continue to spread, peaking sometime in the next few weeks. He noted during an interview on CNN's State of the Union that due to the size of the US, the virus will peak in different places at different times, saying "we shouldn't expect a national peak in the coming days”.In a bit of good news, the surgeon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
syracuse.com

Covid update: When is omicron wave expected to peak in US?

Researchers predict that the wave of the omicron variant of COVID-19 that has spread across the United States in recent weeks will peak during the week of Jan. 9, slightly earlier than what was predicted in mid-December. Recent estimates from Columbia University researchers suggest that COVID-19 numbers could peak at...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy