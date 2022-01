The sustainability of trading volume on LooksRare is in doubt as it is suspected of ‘Wash Trading’. While it seems as though the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace currently has its dominant players, the new marketplace LooksRare may just be a new force in town. The trading platform recorded as much as $119 million in trading volume on the very first day it was launched as NFT collectors swarmed the platform for a number of incentives it offered.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO