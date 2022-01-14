ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Better Buy: Lululemon vs. Nike

By Jennifer Saibil
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Nike (NYSE: NKE) has held a firm grip over athletic wear for the past several decades, and it won't be loosening it any time soon. However, relative newcomer Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) has jumped to the apex of premium yoga clothes and challenges Nike on its home turf. In a contest of the top activewear ateliers, which is the better buy? Let's see.

Athleisure is the new black

Both Nike and Lululemon have been at the top of their game as "athleisure" -- wearing athletic wear as casual clothing -- has become more fashionable. In the pandemic era, it's now positively standard to walk around in yoga pants and hoodies. The great office-clothing toss last year led to the folding of iconic menswear house Brooks Brothers along with several other brands as more people worked from home and preferred to lounge around in comfortable clothing. Even in the office, casual wear has become more acceptable.

This is all a good thing for Nike and Lululemon, the latter of which also offers a small line of popular dress pants in activewear fabrics to bring comfort to the boardroom. Yet both companies have still had to navigate their way through the challenges of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQPzL_0dloGsO100

Image source: Nike.

Lululemon saw a small year-over-year sales dip during the pandemic, but it has recovered quickly for two main reasons. One was the shift toward athleisure and the second was its strong digital strategy, capturing the online market when stores were closed. Both of these factors remain key elements of the company's current, robust performance.

In addition, Lululemon is smaller, giving it more agility. And it targets a higher-paying clientele who can afford to redo their wardrobe on a whim, especially when they need more activewear while they're using their Peloton machines.

Nike, on the other hand, had a more dramatic setback during the pandemic, probably due to its size and mass appeal. But the company has rebounded nicely with sales eclipsing pre-pandemic levels. Nike has leaned into a direct-to-consumer strategy that leverages its unmatched brand strength through its loyal global customers.

Supply chain challenges and more

The pandemic isn't over, though, and both companies are seeing problems begin to crop up again. Nike was one of the first retailers to identify supply-chain issues in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report in September, heralding worse times to come. Its stock tanked after that report, which was otherwise largely solid, showing a 16% year-over-year sales increase.

Nike CEO John Donohoe observed that "consumer demand for Nike remains at an all-time high" including a 130% increase in use of its app over the year-ago period; however, he said that the supply "situation deteriorated even further in the first quarter," leading management to lower its second-quarter outlook. Indeed, Nike eked out a 1% year-over-year sales increase in Q2.

Still, other metrics were strong, including an 11% year-over-year increase in digital sales and a 27% increase in member engagement. Digital sales were particularly pronounced in North America, increasing 40% to become 30% of total sales in that region. This is marked progress, but it was marred by a low single-digit, overall sales rise and similar outlook for the third quarter.

Lululemon was less affected by the supply chain until now, as demonstrated by a 30% year-over-year sales increase in the third quarter. However, since that report, CEO Calvin McDonald has given a grim update, saying that fourth-quarter revenue was likely to come in at the bottom of its guidance of $2.125 billion to $2.165 billion -- although that's still 25% over last year's revenue. He said that net income would be at the low end as well, citing "increased capacity constraints, more limited staff availability, and reduced operating hours in certain locations." Investors didn't punish the stock too much, sending it down slightly .

Which stock is the better buy?

Let's first say that these are both excellent stock picks. Nike is the dominant player with such a strong lead that it would be hard to catch, especially because it constantly innovates and improves both its product line and strategy. Lululemon is increasing its reach and catering to its clientele, offering products that fit its customers' lifestyles.

However, they each offer something different for your portfolio, which leads me to determine which is the better buy. Nike's growth is slowing, and considering its high price tag, it's become more of a value pick . With the stock valued at 40 times trailing 12-month earnings, investors shouldn't expect high gains in the near term. In the long term, however, Nike is a solid value pick.

Lululemon, on the other hand, is a small company that's still posting strong growth. Its stock price has tumbled over the past few months and is now trading at 52 times earnings -- more expensive than Nike, but justifiably so. For higher growth, I would go with Lululemon.

Find out why Lululemon Athletica is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Lululemon Athletica is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Lululemon Athletica, Nike, and Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Sunderland Echo

Best sweatpants: women’s joggers to suit all tastes and budgets from Nike, Lululemon, Sweaty Betty and more

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. When you find the right pair of sweatpants, you’ll find that you never want to take them off - and the good news it that because they are so versatile you (almost) never have to - apart from when you need to wash them, of course.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Hoodies#Casual Clothing#Lulu#Athleisure#Brooks Brothers
Footwear News

Nike, Lululemon, Macy’s and More Stores Cut Hours Amid Omicron Surge

A massive surge of COVID-19 cases is dealing retailers a new blow in terms of staffing shortages. Lululemon, Nike, Starbucks and Macy’s have all implemented new shortened hours in some locations in the last few weeks, as retailers struggle to keep stores staffed during the pandemic. Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said on Monday that limiting staffing and capacity constraints from Omicron impacted recent results for the company. He added that the company had implemented “reduced operating hours in certain locations,” which has also impacted results. Lululemon now expects net revenue to be on the lower end of its range of $2.125 billion to...
BUSINESS
KGW

Nike sues Lululemon for alleged infringement of gym technology

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the second time in two months, Nike Inc. is suing a competitor for alleged patent infringement. Nike (NYSE: NKE) has filed a lawsuit accusing Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Nasdaq: LULU) of patent infringement related to the Vancouver, B.C.-based apparel and athletic company's Mirror Home Gym, a digital workout system that allows customers to stream online workouts into their homes.
PORTLAND, OR
Motley Fool

Better Dividend Stock for 2022: Nike or Procter & Gamble?

Procter & Gamble boasts a higher dividend yield and a longer payment history. Nike is growing sales and profits at a faster rate. Both are excellent dividend stocks that can increase shareholder wealth in the long term. Buying stocks that pay dividends can be a great way to build wealth...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Nike
ETOnline.com

The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes and Fitness Gear: Alo Yoga, Lululemon, Nike and more

Colder weather means that many people will return to more and more indoor activities, but if you’re hoping to continue your early-morning jogs through winter, or feel completely committed to your daily outdoor yoga practice, then it might be time to stock up on some great cold-weather fitness gear to keep you warm during your workout.
YOGA
Footwear News

How Nike’s Lawsuit Against Lululemon’s Mirror Could Change the Digital Fitness Landscape

2022 has only just begun, but there’s already a new legal battle brewing between two fitness titans. Nike Inc. accused Lululemon Athletica Inc. of patent infringement related to its at-home Mirror fitness device and other apps in a new lawsuit filed Wednesday. The complaint, filed in a U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleges that Lululemon infringed on six of Nike’s patents. It also comes during another likely boom for at-home fitness as COVID-19 cases rise sharply. At the core of Nike’s argument is the claim that it owns trademark rights to certain “digital sport technologies.” Nike says this ownership can be traced...
NIKE
mobilesyrup.com

Nike accuses Lululemon’s smart workout Mirror of patent infringement

Nike is taking Lululemon to court over the later company’s Mirror home workout platform. Nike says that in 1983, it invented and filed a patent for a device capable of determining a runner’s speed, distance travelled, the time elapsed and calories lost. It’s using this particular patent and other patents, plus the company’s existing mobile apps, as grounds for infringement, according to CNBC.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Nike’s Patent Suit vs Lululemon’s Mirror Reflects Rising Stakes in Connected Fitness

When Nike, the world’s largest athletic apparel and equipment maker, looked in the Mirror, it did not like what it saw. In this case, the Mirror being viewed belongs to the trendy New York-based home gym company of the same name that was acquired by Lululemon 18 months ago for $500 million as part of plan to diversify its reliance on selling $100 yoga pants to affluent women.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Alibaba Vs. Pinduoduo: Which Chinese Stock Is The Better Buy?

This article is meant for readers who are neither spooked by the numerous 'China risks' nor perturbed by a potential delisting, and are considering an investment between BABA and PDD. Introduction. The past couple of months have been a trying moment for shareholders of high-growth stocks, especially where the businesses...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Rivian Vs. Lucid Group: Which EV Stock Is The Better Buy?

Lucid and Rivian are fledgling but competent EV players with proven technologies. Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) and Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) are fledgling EV plays that have recently attracted many investors' eyeballs over their respective valuations. We also noted that many bearish investors tend to focus on their valuations based on their current production capacity in concluding that they seem "insanely" expensive. We beg to differ. Both companies are not rated based on their current production run rate. That's pretty obvious. So, investors are encouraged to focus on their potential run rates to evaluate both companies' thesis.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
156K+
Followers
75K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy