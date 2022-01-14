Highway 75 in Glenpool reopens after truck fire

A Linde tanker truck hauling compressed CO2 caught fire on Highway 75 between 141st and 151st in Glenpool on Friday morning. North and southbound Highway 75 were both closed. Officials believe the fire started near the engine then spread to the tires.

Crews contained the blaze but did experience some issues.

“There was a significant issue with water supply available on the highway and hydrant locations. Crews were able to isolate the area and provide a safe perimeter for operations and right now we’re in the process of allowing the vendors to, the contractors to load up the remains of the tank and the truck and get them off the highway so we can get it back open again,” said Chief Newton.

Because of the contents inside the tanker, those who live in the area were asked to shelter in place. That has since been lifted.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. It's believed the fire did not spread to the tank so it has not been compromised. The driver of the truck was able to get out safely.

The tanker had to be cooled down and emptied of its contents before it was safe to move.

