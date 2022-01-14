North Kansas City missing 300 teachers due to COVID-19

North Kansas City schools had 300 teachers absent on Friday.

Superintendent Daniel Clemens posted the news on Twitter.

Clemens said 300 teachers were out due to COVID-19, and the district was only able to come up with 100 substitutes because many of them are also ill.

It's not clear how the district is addressing the other 200 absences.

—

We want to hear from you on what resources Kansas City families might benefit from to help us all through the pandemic. If you have five minutes, feel free to fill out this survey to help guide our coverage: KSHB COVID Survey .

