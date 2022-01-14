ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

North Kansas City missing 300 teachers due to COVID-19

By Katelyn Brown
 6 days ago
North Kansas City schools had 300 teachers absent on Friday.

Superintendent Daniel Clemens posted the news on Twitter.

Clemens said 300 teachers were out due to COVID-19, and the district was only able to come up with 100 substitutes because many of them are also ill.

It's not clear how the district is addressing the other 200 absences.


