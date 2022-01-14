ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sinéad O’Connor hospitalized following death of teenage son

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

Sinéad O’Connor has been hospitalized about a week after her teenage son died from suicide.

The Irish-born musician, 55, mourned 17-year-old Shane’s death in a string of disturbing tweets Thursday, in which she indicated she planned to “follow my son.”

Later that day, she added, “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone.”

O’Connor announced last week that Shane had gone missing from the care of Ireland’s child and family agency, Tusla. He had been on suicide watch at Tallght Hospital prior to disappearing.

O’Connor pleaded with the teen to make contact with authorities “for his safety.”

On Friday, O’Connor confirmed that Shane had died by suicide.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” tweeted O’Connor. “May he Rest In Peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

O’Connor also shared a link to Bob Marley’s “Ride Natty Ride,” for her son.

“We will always be together,” she tweeted. “No boundary can separate us.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Peter Andre changes romantic anniversary plans with wife Emily MacDonagh as she refuses to leave UK without their children

Peter Andre has revealed he's had to change his anniversary plans with Emily MacDonagh as she is refusing to jet abroad to celebrate 10 years together. The Mysterious Girl singer, 48, says his doctor wife, 32, won't leave their children Amelia, eight, and Theodore, five, in the UK while they enjoy a romantic break as she is worried travel restrictions will change again amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Sinéad O'connor
The Independent

Man admits modern slavery of victim kept in 6ft shed for 40 years

A man has admitted exploiting a vulnerable victim who told investigators he had lived in a shed for 40 years.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday ahead of his scheduled modern slavery trial.He had previously pleaded not guilty to conspiring with his father, Peter Swailes, 80, to arrange or facilitate the travel of an individual between 2015 and 2019 with a view to him being exploited.His father, from Carlisle, denied the same charge but died last year.The charges came after a three-year investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by Cumbria Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Baltimore Sun

Mama Cass Elliot, founding member of the popular ‘60s band The Mamas & the Papas, was born in Baltimore

Mama Cass Elliot, a founding member of the popular 1960s folk rock band The Mamas & the Pappas was known for her ethereal harmonies and solos and strong stage presence. Born Ellen Naomi Cohen in Baltimore, she moved with her family to Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park where she attended Forest Park High School. While attending high school, she worked for The Jewish Times and later in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Harrowing secret recordings of toddler being hit played at mother’s murder trial

A woman accused of murdering her two-year-old son inadvertently recorded her co-defendant boyfriend allegedly hitting the little boy in “harrowing” audio clips played to jurors.Phylesia Shirley is said to have carried out the covert phone recordings at her one-bedroom flat to check whether then-partner Kemar Brown was secretly contacting other women.However, police investigating the death of her son, Kyrell Matthews, discovered that the recordings contained disturbing evidence of the non-verbal boy being hit repeatedly, with Brown saying “shut up”, causing the toddler to cry and scream.Kyrell died at the flat on October 20 2019, with a litany of internal injuries,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Ireland#Irish#Tallght Hospital#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Independent

Toddler told ‘you ruin the fun’ in harrowing audio played to murder jury

A two-year-old boy allegedly battered to death by his mother and her boyfriend was told “you have to ruin the fun” by one of his killers during an assault in the weeks before he died, a court heard.Prosecutors say Kyrell Matthews was repeatedly struck by his mother, Phylesia Shirley, and her then-partner, Kemar Brown, over several weeks, with “harrowing” secret audio recordings capturing the violence said to have been meted out by the pair in Shirley’s one-bedroom flat in south London.Kyrell, who was non-verbal, was found to have 41 rib fractures by the time he died on October 20 2019,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of NYC subway attack victim Michelle Go speak out

The family of Michelle Alyssa Go, who was killed after being pushed in front of a subway train at Times Square station in New York City, have issued a statement saying that they are “in a state of shock”.The family said they are “grieving the loss of our daughter, sister, and friend”. “We hope Michelle will be remembered for how she lived and not just how she died. She was a beautiful, brilliant, kind, and intelligent woman who loved her family and friends, loved to travel the world and to help others,” they added in the statement shared with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Mum and partner responsible for tragic toddler’s injuries, murder trial told

A “defenceless” two-year-old boy was murdered by his mother and her boyfriend after suffering a “catalogue of very significant” injuries in the weeks before he died, a court heard.Kyrell Matthews died with 41 rib fractures, as well as significant internal bleeding and bruising, allegedly caused by “very forceful squeezing or blows”, prosecutors say.Kyrell’s mother, Phylesia Shirley, and her then-boyfriend, Kemar Brown, deny murdering the boy at Shirley’s home in Thornton Heath south London on October 20 2019.Opening the case at the Old Bailey on Tuesday afternoon, prosecutor Edward Brown QC told jurors: “What you will hear in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Chris Daughtry Stepdaughter Hannah Cause Of Death Revealed By Family – Update

UPDATE: Hannah Price, daughter of rock musician Chris Daughtry, died by suicide, her family said in a statement reported by People magazine. Price, 25, was under the influence of narcotics on Nov. 12 at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee. the family said. “Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021,” the statement read. “Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement, we are now able to speak in further detail.” Price struggled with mental illness “from a young age,” and “was in and out of therapy and treatment centers” over the years. “As...
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
CinemaBlend

Amid Real Housewives Controversy, Mary Crosby's Estranged Parents Break Silence With Some Wild Claims

Mary Cosby has headlined the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for two seasons now. But she might not be asked back for a third after skipping the latest reunion taping. According to franchise EP and reunion host Andy Cohen, her absence was due to her not feeling the “gratitude” amidst the racial controversy and fan backlash surrounding her. In the latest turn of events, though, it's Cosby's estranged parents that have broken their silence with some pretty wild claims regarding their reality star offspring.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MIX 107.9

Chris Daughtry’s Daughter’s Death Ruled Suicide

Chris Daughtry’s daughter’s cause of death has been revealed. Officials announced today that Hannah Price died from suicide by hanging, while under the influence of narcotics. Price was found dead in her home in November. The Daughtry family says Hannah struggled with mental illness and later turned to drugs and found herself in abusive relationships, […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Husband goes to police after wife confesses to crime while sleeping

A care worker who stole thousands from a vulnerable wheelchair-bound lady was caught when her husband heard her talking about it in her sleep. Ruth Fort stole £7,220 from the woman and spent it on a family holiday to Mexico. Her husband, Anthony, began to get suspicious when his wife started spending large amounts of money. He finally went to the police when he heard his wife talking in her sleep and saw a debit card, which belonged to the care home resident, in her purse. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Mr Fort said: “It was more of an...
MUSIC
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy