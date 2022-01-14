French mechanic dies in Dakar Rally accident

A Lebanese judicial delegation will meet French authorities in Paris next week to discuss investigations into Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh, a judicial source said on Thursday. Next week, Jean Tannous, the Lebanese prosecutor leading a local probe into Salameh, and Raja Hamoush, another Lebanese judge, will meet with French authorities, the judicial source told AFP.
The visit "will focus on cooperation and exchange of information between the two sides regarding suspicions around Salameh and some of his close associates with regards to... money laundering, illicit enrichment," among other crimes, the judicial source added, without specifying the exact date of the meeting.
