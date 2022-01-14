Police Searching For 2 Men In Stabbings On Jackson CTA Platform

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for two men in connection with stabbings at a CTA stop in The Loop Thursday night.

Police said the incident took place just after 9 p.m. at the Jackson stop.

A man was standing on a platform when two men with a knife demanded his backpack and watch. The victim handed over his items and was still stabbed in the ear.

Police said the offenders stabbed two other men as they ran from the scene.