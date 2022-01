The family of a delivery driver killed last month when a tornado wrecked an Amazon warehouse in Illinois is suing the e-commerce giant, arguing it should’ve done more to protect its employees during the historic storms that swept across the country in December.Austin McEwen, 26, was one of six Amazon employees who died when a twister hit an Amazon facility in the city of Edwardsville.“Sadly, it appears that Amazon placed profits first during this holiday season instead of the safety of our son and the other five,” his mother Alice McEwen said at a news conference Monday.The McEwens have...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO