Must-watch videos of the week

Bravo is extending the run of Watch What Happens Live for two more years. The NBCUniversal-owned cable outlet has renewed the late night show, hosted and executive produced by Andy Cohen, through 2023. The two-year pickup will take Watch What Happens Live into its 15th year on Bravo. “My WWHL team rose to every challenge of the pandemic, and getting to do WWHL for two more years is the ultimate reward,” said Cohen. “We’re still having a ball making our show — whether our guests are virtual or in studio.” Watch What Happens Live‘s previous renewal, also for two years, was up at...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO