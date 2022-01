Police in Italy, Albania and Greece on Wednesday arrested some 30 people accused of profiteering several hundred million euros to smuggle refugees and migrants into the European Union from Turkey on yachts and other leisure vessels. The coordinated action is believed to have dealt a serious blow to the lucrative Turkey-Europe sailboat crossings, for which people pay between $6,000 to $10,000 to reach southern Italy, with an eye on northern European destinations. “We hope to have curbed the phenomenon, for the next few weeks or the next few months,'' said Lt. Col. Giuseppe Giulio Leo, head of Italy's financial...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO