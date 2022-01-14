Blue Devils start fast, drop Chiefs

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault High dealt Cheboygan its first conference loss of the season Thursday night.

The Blue Devils shut out the Chiefs in the first quarter and then cruised to a 53-26 win in a Straits Area Conference boys basketball game.

Carter Oshelski scored 17 points, while Dom Haller added 11 points and Max Scott had 10 points for the Blue Devils (3-4 overall, 2-1 SAC).

“I really liked the way we got out of the gates,” Sault High coach Mike Fitzner said. “We were the aggressors and played downhill for most of the game. We got the ball inside and kicked it back out for open shots, and also attacked the rim and didn’t just settle for quick 3s.”

Sault High jumped out to a 16-0 first quarter lead. The Chiefs finally got on the scoreboard with back-to back baskets from Connor Gibbons and Eli Courture to start the second quarter, but the Sault answered with a 7-0 run.

The Blue Devils went on to lead 30-8 by halftime, with Oshelski hitting a 3-pointer from the left corner at the buzzer.

“I liked our energy and effort at the start, especially defensively,” Fitzner said. “We’ve been up and down with that this season. When we do play with that enthusiasm and take care of the ball, we’ll give ourselves at least a chance most nights. We need to do that every time we step on the floor.”

Dylan Balazovic scored nine points and Carson Mercer added eight points for the Chiefs (2-5 overall, 1-1 SAC).

The repeating pattern of slow starts continued for the Chiefs.

“We had some easy looks early on and didn’t convert, and then the Sault came right back and made buckets,” Cheboygan coach Jason Friday said. “That’s been a recurring theme for us, getting off to slow starts. We changed our pre-game warmup to try to get a little more competitive, get the juices flowing. But the slow starts continue, and it’s pretty frustrating.

“The turnover bug has also been an issue all year,” Friday said. “The 1-3-1 zone defense that the Sault plays is very good. When you face an aggressive defense like that you have to make quick decisions. We have a tendency to make decisions a second or two late. When you are a second or two late, the ball ends up going to the other way.”

Although they were down by 22 at intermission, the Chiefs responded in the second half. Cheboygan outscored the Sault 13-9 in the third quarter.

“It wasn’t Xs and Os, it was about playing with heart and intensity,” Friday said. “The boys did a good job of picking up the intensity and cutting the deficit to 14. I was proud of the effort in the second half, how we continued to battle and fight. It always helps when you start making shots, which we did in the third quarter and at the start of the fourth.

“The keys to continued improvement for us are something we talk about every day,” Friday said. “We have to rebound better and take care of the ball better. When we’re not turning it over, our offense can help our defense.”

The Chiefs were within 40-26 after a 3-point from Kaleb Blaskowski with 6:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Sault answered with a triple from Oshelski, and did not let the Chiefs get any closer. The Blue Devils went out to outscore the Chiefs 14-5 in the quarter.

“We haven’t had many big halftime leads,” Fitzner said. “So you tell the kids to play like it’s 0-0 but it’s usually hard to internalize that. Our halftime message was to maintain that intensity. We slipped some and there was a little letdown but again that’s all part of our learning curve as a team. We did take better care of the ball to help close it out, which has been a big area of focus for us.”

Sault High defeated Cheboygan 51-23 in the junior varsity game. Easton Fitzner scored 12 points, while John Gravelle and Quinten Etcher added 10 points each for the JV Blue Devils. Kaleb Goodrich scored seven points to lead the JV Chiefs.

Sault High visits Marquette on Tuesday. Cheboygan plays host to Gaylord on Monday.

Cheboygan 0 8 13 5 — 26

Sault Ste. Marie 16 14 9 14 — 53

Cheboygan — Blaskowski 5, Gibbons 2, Mercer 8, Stempky 2, Balazovic 9. FT: 1-3; F: 9; 3-point field goals: (Mercer 2, Blaskowski 1).

Sault Ste. Marie—Davie 5, Oshelski 17, Scott 10, Cox 4, Haller 11, Fazzari 2, LaPlaunt 4. FT: 5-9; F: 12; 3-point field goals: (Oshelski 3, Davie 1, Haller 1).

Contact Sports Editor Rob Roos at rroos@sooeveningnews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @rroosTEN.