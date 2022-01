Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you should know by now that exfoliating your skin is one of the best ways to improve its texture. This simple practice removes dead skin cells from the outer layers of your epidermis in order to unclog pores, brighten skin and allow products, such as lotion, to penetrate deeper. And it becomes especially important during the wintertime, when skin tends to be at its dullest and your poor, parched legs are practically screaming for some moisture. That's where exfoliating gloves come in. These cold weather heroes will buff away your top layer of dead cells, excess oil and impurities to reveal the new, radiant layer of skin underneath—and we've done our due diligence to find 10 of the best pairs to do just that.

