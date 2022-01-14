ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Bad luck: Pope acknowledges he got caught at record store

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhEzy_0dloCB0y00
Vatican Pope Outing In this image from video made available by Javier Martinez Brocal of Rome Reports, Pope Francis leaves a record shop in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Pope Francis grew up listening to the opera on the radio, is a fan of tango and milonga and thinks Mozart "lifts you to God." But it still came as a something of a shock to see him coming out of a downtown Rome record shop Tuesday evening with a CD in hand, after making an unannounced visit that was caught on camera by a Vatican reporter who happened to be nearby. (Javier Martinez Brocal/Rome Reports via AP) (Javier Martinez Brocal)

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis has long lamented that he can't walk around town unnoticed like he used to before becoming pope. But he seems to have nevertheless kept his sense of humor after he was caught on camera making an unannounced visit to a Rome record shop this week.

Francis wrote a note to the Vatican reporter who happened to be in the right place at the right time Tuesday evening when the pope slipped out of the Vatican to bless the newly renovated Stereo Sound shop near the Pantheon.

Javier Martinez-Brocal, director of the Rome Reports news agency, filmed Francis leaving the shop, in footage that went viral and even got written up in the Vatican newspaper, L'Osservatore Romano.

Martinez-Brocal wrote the pope a note afterward, explaining that he wasn’t a paparazzo and regretting Francis can't move around unnoticed anymore, but adding that the story provided a much-needed dose of good news for a world inundated with tragedy.

“I won’t deny that it was (bad luck) that after taking all the precautions, there was a journalist waiting for someone on the taxi line,” Francis replied. But he added: “You can’t lose your sense of humor.”

Writing in his trademark tiny script, Francis then repeated that what he misses most about being pope is no longer being able to take walks, as he used to do in Buenos Aires. The former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was known for taking public transport around the Argentine capital, eschewing the private cars that fellow cardinals usually take to visit parishes. He became pope in 2013.

Francis acknowledged that Martinez-Brocal was only doing his job as a journalist when he recorded the event. “Thank you for doing your vocation, even if it put the pope in difficulty,” he quipped.

The shop owners later told The Associated Press that Francis had arrived unannounced at around 7 p.m., after he had told them during a previous encounter at the Vatican that he would come to visit. “He walked in the shop and it was an amazing meeting. And as he promised, he blessed the shop,” said shop owner Tiziana Esposito.

Co-owner Danilo Genio said Francis was a longtime customer who had popped in whenever he was in Rome for meetings at the Vatican when he was a priest, archbishop and then cardinal in Buenos Aires.

“When he came to Rome to go to the Vatican he used to come here first to buy some gifts,” he said.

Francis, who grew up listening to opera on the radio and loves tango, Mozart and Wagner, didn’t buy anything this time around. But the shop owners gave him a CD of classical music.

___

Paolo Santalucia contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Vatican No. 2 and deputy both positive for COVID

The Vatican secretary of state and his deputy have both tested positive for the coronavirus, Vatican officials said Tuesday.Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who serves as the Vatican's secretary of state and the pope's No. 2, has “very light” symptoms, while Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra is asymptomatic, officials said.There was no immediate comment on their last contact with Pope Francis It wasn't clear if Francis has received a booster shot, which has been administered to his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.These are the first cases of COVID-19 confirmed so high up in the Vatican hierarchy since the pandemic began.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More Bad luck: Pope acknowledges he got caught at record storeKin of dead sex abuse victim sue under new California lawPope slips out of Vatican to visit record shop, gets CD
RELIGION
The Independent

When and why did Pope Benedict XVI resign?

A German law firm has accused the former Pope Benedict XVI of failing to act in four historic child abuse cases that he was allegedly notified of during his tenure as archbishop of Munich and Freising.The now retired pontiff, 94, held the post in question between 1977 and 1982 and was allegedly presented with information about the abuse at that time but declined to take action, prompting the firm, Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, to accuse him of “misconduct”.“In a total of four cases, we came to the conclusion that the then-archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger, can be accused of misconduct,” said Martin...
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope on prisons: No inmate should ever be deprived of hope

Pope Francis issued a plea on behalf of prison inmates Wednesday, saying they should never be deprived of hope and always be given the opportunity to redeem themselves.In remarks at his weekly public audience at the Vatican, Francis told the faithful that “we risk being imprisoned in a justice that doesn’t allow one to easily get back up again and confuses redemption with punishment.”“For this, I want to recall today in a particular way our brothers and our sisters who are in prison,’’ the pontiff said. “It’s right that those who have made a mistake pay for their mistake,...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
AFP

Probe finds ex-pope Benedict failed to act in German abuse cases

Former pope Benedict XVI knowingly failed to take action to stop four priests accused of child sex abuse in Munich, according to the findings of a damning independent report presented on Thursday. Marx had last year offered Pope Francis his resignation over the church's "institutional and systemic failure" in its handling of child sex abuse scandals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vatican includes group backing women's ordination on website

The Vatican has included a group that advocates for women’s ordination on a website promoting a two-year consultation of rank-and-file Catholics indicating that Pope Francis wants to hear from all Catholics during the process.The inclusion of the Women’s Ordination Conference on the website promoting the Vatican's 2023 “synod," or meeting of bishops, is significant since the Vatican has long held the group at arm’s length. Catholic doctrine forbids the ordination of women as priests. In the run-up to the synod, the Vatican has asked dioceses, religious orders and other Catholic groups to embark on listening sessions so ordinary...
RELIGION
AFP

Benedict XVI: 'Rottweiler' who resigned scandal-dogged papacy

Benedict XVI, accused of failing to act in German sex abuse cases, was the first pope to resign since the Middle Ages after presiding over a papacy beset by Church infighting and outcry over paedophilia. A German law firm said Benedict failed to take action to stop the priests accused of child sex abuse when he was the archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buenos Aires#Bad Luck#Ap#Vatican#Pantheon#Rome Reports#Argentine#The Associated Press
AFP

Brazilian samba great Elza Soares dead at 91

Samba singer Elza Soares, often referred to as the Brazilian Tina Turner, died aged 91 in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, her press office said. "It is with great sadness and regret that we inform of the death of the singer and songwriter Elza Soares, at 91 years old ... at home, in Rio de Janeiro, from natural causes," her press office said in a statement shared on Instagram.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
Boston 25 News WFXT

UN approves resolution condemning denial of Nazi Holocaust

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved an Israeli-sponsored resolution Thursday condemning any denial of the Holocaust and urging all nations and social media companies “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.”. The 193-member world body approved the resolution...
GERMANY
UPI News

Sundance movie review: 'The Princess' is a history of Princess Diana's triumph, tragedy

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Director Ed Perkins' documentary The Princess is a look back at the public life of Princess Diana exclusively via archival footage. That makes it more of a video essay than a documentary. Perhaps there has been so much speculation about the royal family that this approach is refreshing. It still includes all the speculation and commentary from sources in the '80s and '90s. There is such a vast array of footage that The Princess achieves a kind of Cliff Notes of two decades that Googling "Princess Diana" can't convey.
MOVIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Former Dutch talent show producer apologizes amid scandal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The former producer of Dutch talent show “The Voice of Holland” apologized Thursday after allegations of sexually inappropriate conduct linked to the ratings blockbuster were aired. Police and prosecutors called reports of the alleged abuse “disturbing” and urged victims to come forward with their experiences.
WORLD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Time stands still: Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight

Time stood still again this year -- and that’s good news for watchers of the Doomsday Clock. For the third consecutive year, the clock’s big hand was set to 100 seconds before midnight, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists announced in a news release. The Doomsday Clock, which was created in the aftermath of the creation of the first atomic bombs after World War II, remains a symbol that warns the world about nuclear confrontation, according to the Chicago Tribune.
SCIENCE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
74K+
Followers
85K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy