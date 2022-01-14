UAFS Plans Slate of Events Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump , former President Trump 's daughter and one of his White House advisers, to voluntarily sit down with the committee. The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump family...
Russia has announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claims the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action
(CNN) — The Supreme Court handed the House January 6 committee a significant win on Wednesday as it shut down former President Donald Trump's bid to block the release of documents from his White House to committee investigators. The National Archives announced midday on Thursday it was "now in...
A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance last week that urges Americans to wear the highest quality mask they can wear consistently and that fits well. Specifically, they classify the masks by level of protection. "Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection,...
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Following Democrats' twin defeats on a voting-rights bill, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators is discussing the possibility of passing a scaled-back law focused on safeguarding election results and protecting elected officials from harassment. The group of lawmakers led by Republican Senator Susan Collins and...
