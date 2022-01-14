ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

WWU student reports man exposing himself outside off-campus home

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFrsZ_0dloBeNi00
WWU Western Washington University police car (KIRO 7 News)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Western Washington University sent out a campus advisory Friday morning about a man seen committing a lewd act outside a student’s home.

A student living in an off-campus residence in the 1000 block of North Garden Street in Bellingham said around midnight, she saw a man outside the building shining a flashlight on himself while masturbating.

She called 911. Bellingham police arrived and investigated, but the man had already left.

The woman was unable to give police a description.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lynnwood police looking for teen in attempted robbery

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood police detectives are looking for a teenager who tried to rob a gas station last month. The incident happened on Dec. 20 at the Shell station on 44th Avenue West. Police said that after a teenage boy tried to steal tobacco products, an employee chased...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man kicked, punched and robbed by police impersonators

SEATTLE — Seattle police said a man reported being attacked and robbed by suspects impersonating police officers. The attack happened in a secluded section of a North Seattle hotel parking lot shortly before midnight Wednesday. Police said the suspects stopped the victim, ordered him to the ground, zip-tied his...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man stabbed early Thursday in Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was stabbed early Thursday in Seattle, police said. Officers responded around 2:47 a.m. to a parking lot at 7345 Delridge Way SW for a report of a stabbing, according to a blotter post. They found a victim a block away at a nearby gas station...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Bellingham, WA
City
Home, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Three people hurt in fire at Everett apartments

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in an apartment during a fire early Thursday. Firefighters were called to the building in the 1800 block of Chestnut at 12:34 a.m. The two people who were rescued were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. A...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man in prison for killing ex-girlfriend charged after admitting to 2 cold case murders, police say

A man serving a life sentence for the 2002 killing of his ex-girlfriend in Virginia has been charged with two additional murders, including one dating back to 1987. Charles Helem, 52, of Manassas, has allegedly admitted to the 1987 killing of Eige Sober Adler, 37, in Fairfax County, as well as the 2002 death of Jennifer Landry, 19, in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Authorities from both jurisdictions announced the developments Wednesday in a joint news conference attended by detectives and prosecutors who have worked the cases over more than three decades.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
80K+
Followers
88K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy