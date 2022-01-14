WWU student reports man exposing himself outside off-campus home
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Western Washington University sent out a campus advisory Friday morning about a man seen committing a lewd act outside a student’s home.
A student living in an off-campus residence in the 1000 block of North Garden Street in Bellingham said around midnight, she saw a man outside the building shining a flashlight on himself while masturbating.
She called 911. Bellingham police arrived and investigated, but the man had already left.
The woman was unable to give police a description.
