WWU student reports man exposing himself outside off-campus home

WWU Western Washington University police car (KIRO 7 News)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Western Washington University sent out a campus advisory Friday morning about a man seen committing a lewd act outside a student’s home.

A student living in an off-campus residence in the 1000 block of North Garden Street in Bellingham said around midnight, she saw a man outside the building shining a flashlight on himself while masturbating.

She called 911. Bellingham police arrived and investigated, but the man had already left.

The woman was unable to give police a description.

