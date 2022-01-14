ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

UPDATE: Woman charged in Foley shooting, victim in stable condition

By Tom Ingram, Debbie Williams
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2X1k_0dloBZux00

UPDATE (4:05 p.m. 1/14/22): The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Camilla Gray, 53, was charged for Domestic Violence First Degree for the shooting of one Foley man.

Deputies also confirmed that the victim is in stable condition and was taken to a hopsital in Pensacola for being treated.

(UPDATE 1:30 p.m. 1/14/22): Gunfire Friday morning in Foley sends one man to the hospital in what investigators are calling a domestic violence incident.

Investigators say it was an argument over jewelry that led to the shooting and left a neighborhood in shock.

“Everybody is talking about it, everybody is driving by wondering what’s going on,” says neighbor Kristen Sanderson.

Crime scene tape is not something folks in the Woodmont neighborhood are used to.

“You think it happens elsewhere, someone else’s street,” says neighbor Jack Spritzer. “But I’m just devastated to hear this.”

Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office say an argument around 9 o’clock Friday morning inside the home on the corner of Birkdale Drive and Isleworth Way escalated, a nine-millimeter handgun was pulled and a 31-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. He would make it out to his SUV in the driveway and stay there until help arrived.

“When I got home from taking my kids to schools there was a bunch of cops. His feet were hanging out the side and they were working on him,” says Sanderson.

Investigators say it was the girlfriend of the unidentified man that pulled the trigger.

“She was very outgoing and friendly,” says Spitzer. “Just hard to believe something like this would happen.”

Sanderson agrees, “She is always calm and collected, super nice lady and waves and says how are you.”

She left with sheriff’s deputies as they continue their investigation. Her boyfriend was loaded onto a helicopter and flown to a Pensacola hospital and neighbors, they’re trying to figure out how to deal with the violence that hit so close to home.

“I never would have imagined that,” says Spitzer.

The boyfriend was last listed in stable condition and is expected to recover.

First reporting:

FOLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting in the Woodmont neighborhood off County Road 24 in Foley Friday morning

WKRG News 5 has learned that one person was taken to a local hospital. Investigators were seen examining an SUV in the driveway of a home at the corner of Birkdale Dr. and Isleworth Way.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

