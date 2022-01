Poles is the Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel. “I know him,” Kiwanuka told Newsday. “I know his character. I’ve sat and broken bread with him. I know how hard he is willing to work . . . I think he can do it. He’s well-equipped for the job. He is more than up to the challenge. He gets it, and I believe he would bring that to New York.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO