Delray Beach, FL

POLICE: Delray Beach Man Hangs Flier Accusing Ex-Girlfriend Of Cheating

By STAFF REPORT
 6 days ago

Guy Loeliger Allegedly Threatened Ex, Hung Flier With Her Photo Telling Others That She Cheated On Him…

Guy Loeliger, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing aggravated stalking, assault, and harassment charges after he allegedly hung a flier with his now ex-girlfriend’s photo, claiming that she cheated on him on Christmas.

Guy Loeliger of North Congress Avenue was jailed earlier this week and remains in the Palm Beach County Jail.

According to a Delray Beach police report obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, the victim came home to find a flier on her garage door with this text: “Wanted, (name redacted), for lying and cheating on Christmas Day of all days. Her recent acts of disgusting behavior include sleeping with married men and even a boy just out of high school. She has been known to get STDs and then give them to her boyfriend not once, not even twice, but three times. She is a matter of deceit and manipulation and shows no signs of remorse for being a disgusting whore.”

The victim told police she was afraid that Loeliger was able to make entry into her home and she requested that officers check her residence before she entered.

Police say a few days before the flier incident, the victim told police that Loeliger called her in the middle of the night and threatened to kill her and to set her house on fire. It turns out she recorded part of the phone call which police say included this threat, “I going to set your house on fire while you’re inside of it. I am going to kill you, do you hear me? You are an f—ing b–h. I am going to burn you alive. You are a f—-ng evil b–c. F you. I hope you f—-ng die. You’re a fu—ng a-hole. I am going to give you misery … you should kill yourself.”

That was all police needed to arrest Loeliger who is officially charged with aggravated stalking, simple assault, harassing communication, battery, and larceny. A judge found probable cause. Bond on this and a related theft charge appears to be set at more than $10,000 which Loeliger has not yet posted. He remains in jail A hearing for set for February 10th.

