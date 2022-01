It's being reported that the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach Frank Vogel may be in the hot seat, as his job is being evaluated on game-to-game basis. This pretty much means Vogel could be let go at any minute, prompting Chris Broussard to come to his defense. Watch as he breaks down why firing Vogel would mean the Lakers' front office is scapegoating him for putting together an old roster in LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. Plus, watch to see whether Nick Wright agrees.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO