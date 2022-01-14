OUSD Declares Friday To Be a Wellness Day for Teachers Following Sickouts

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland Unified School District has warned parents that some teachers may stage what they described as an “illegal sickout” on Friday, as school districts across the Bay Area face staffing shortages during the COVID-19 omicron surge. UPDATE: Oakland Teacher Sickout Calling for Increased COVID Safety Shuts Down 12 Schools “We need to be clear: this action – at whichever schools it occurs – is likely to significantly disrupt basic operation and instruction and will negatively impact the safety of students,” according to a district statement Thursday. The principal at Oakland Tech High School, meanwhile, sent a message to...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO