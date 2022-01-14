ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

OUSD Declares Friday To Be a Wellness Day for Teachers Following Sickouts

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland Unified has designated today as a wellness...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

uticaphoenix.net

12 Oakland Schools Close After Teachers Stage ‘Sickout’ Demanding Updated

The Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) reported nearly 500 teacher absences on Friday, forcing twelve schools including nine high schools, two middle schools, and one elementary school, serving around 8,400 students to close. Oakland students and teachers have demanded stricter safety regulations after returning to school amid another COVID-19 storm....
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area teachers plan more sickouts

Educators at more Bay Area schools are planning sick-outs this week: They say the move is needed to put pressure on school districts to provide more COVID safety measures. Allie Rasmus reports.
EDUCATION
lailluminator.com

Louisiana teachers union stages sickout, demands classes go virtual

Teachers in the East Baton Rouge branch of the Louisiana Association of Educators announced a planned “sickout” Wednesday to protest the school system’s response to the recent COVID-19 surge and teacher shortages this semester. “Our staff is experiencing burnout, and our students are not getting the education...
LOUISIANA STATE
Oakland, CA
Education
Oakland, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Education
WIBW

Board of Education unanimously passes emergency declaration to aid in substitute teacher shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Board of Education unanimously passed an emergency declaration in order to aid in the shortage of substitute teachers caused by COVID-19. On Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, the Kansas State Board of Education says it unanimously approved an emergency declaration allowing substitutes that meet certain qualifications to apply for a Temporary Emergency Authorized License.
TOPEKA, KS
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Oakland Unified School District Warns Of Potential Sickout By Some Teachers

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland Unified School District has warned parents that some teachers may stage what they described as an “illegal sickout” on Friday, as school districts across the Bay Area face staffing shortages during the COVID-19 omicron surge. UPDATE: Oakland Teacher Sickout Calling for Increased COVID Safety Shuts Down 12 Schools “We need to be clear: this action – at whichever schools it occurs – is likely to significantly disrupt basic operation and instruction and will negatively impact the safety of students,” according to a district statement Thursday. The principal at Oakland Tech High School, meanwhile, sent a message to...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Teacher Sickout Calling for Increased COVID Safety Shuts Down 12 Schools

OAKLAND (KPIX) — A planned sickout by teachers in Oakland led to the East Bay district shutting down a dozen schools on Friday, according to Oakland Unified officials. An OUSD spokesperson said 503 teachers called in sick Friday morning, a rate about 2.5 times higher than a normal day. The absences led to the closure of 12 schools. Nine high schools, two middle schools and one elementary school were “non operational” because of the lack of staff. Officials later clarified that the closed schools were Garfield Elementary School, West Oakland Middle School, United for Success Academy, Madison Park Academy Secondary, Coliseum College...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: San Francisco Unified Faces Potential Teacher Sickout Amid Omicron Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – As COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant continue to rise, the San Francisco Unified School District faces a potential sickout from teachers Thursday amid a heated debate over safety protocols. Almost 700 SFUSD teachers and aides called out sick on Wednesday, as schools across the Bay Area are struggling to keep staff in the classrooms after the holiday break. A petition circulating online is calling for a teacher sickout on Thursday for San Francisco Unified schools. Organizers said the district needs to do more to protect them during the pandemic. “You need to talk about the teachers....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Mission Local

SF teachers union calls district ‘inept and negligent’ and some Mission High teachers plan a Thursday sickout

With more than 600 educators absent for the second consecutive day and Covid-19 testing kits in short supply, the San Francisco teacher’s union on Wednesday accused the school district of being “inept and negligent” in its handling of the situation and called for “decisive and immediate action” in the midst of the Omicron crisis.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiapublic.com

Two East Bay School Districts Dealing with COVID-19 Surge, Teacher Sickout

Two school districts in the East Bay said they are both forced to deal with a large number of teachers calling out sick because of COVID-19. The West Contra Costa Unified School District said it’s closing all schools on Friday and Monday to give teachers time to recover and allow schools to be deep cleaned.
OAKLAND, CA
californiaglobe.com

Hundreds of San Francisco Public School Teachers Stage ‘Sickout’ Protest For More School COVID-19 Protections

Hundreds of San Francisco Unified School District teachers staged a “Sickout” protest on Thursday, refusing to teach in classrooms while the United Educators of San Francisco (UESF) demands the district to increase safety measures. Specifically, UESF teachers want several safety improvements, such as free daily disposable N95 or...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

