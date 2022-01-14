ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Some regional airports are offering cheaper flights, fewer hassles

By Kevin Torres
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEdRf_0dloAsSR00

DENVER (KDVR) — As larger airports continue to deal with flight cancellations, some travelers are setting their eyes on regional airports.

According to analysts at TripSavvy , flying out of regional airports is becoming a new trend.

In the past year, there’s been a rise in smaller budget carriers like ‘Aha!’ and ‘Avelo’. They’re adding more flights into and out of regional airports.

In fact, Avelo offered 50% off of flight tickets out of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport earlier this month.

10-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle in Vail parking structure

“The more these carriers exist, the more option travelers are going to have when it comes to scheduling. Ticket prices are cheaper when there’s more competition so it’s kind of a win win all around. And going back to what we were saying about cancellations: having more carriers flying into these smaller airports means that you’re in better shape if your flight on one gets cancelled, you’re more likely to get a seat on another plane too,” said Laura Ratliff, senior editorial director at TripSavvy.com .

Ratliff says the benefits of flying out of a regional airport include; often times cheaper plane tickets, more flexibility and more availability.

Sol Tribe Tattoo reopens Friday after deadly December shooting spree

That said, regional airports are still dealing with similar issues as larger airports like Denver International Airport are experiencing right now.

Your best bet is to shop around and research each airport near you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Travel trends for 2022

Are you looking to travel this 2022 year? Well, you’re not alone. Travelers are planning longer trips with half staying with the United States and around 30% intend to travel both domestically and internationally. Missy Glassmaker with TravelAwaits, an online travel publication recently announced its readers’ 2022 travel plans and she shares their top destinations, […]
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Vail, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regional Airports#Plane Tickets#Tattoos#Kdvr#Tripsavvy
FOX31 Denver

Top wedding trends for 2022

Esther Lee is the Senior Editor at The Knot and shares her insights for this year’s top wedding trends, which includes: ‘Otherworldly’ domestic weddings. Modern etiquette. Weekday weddings. Experiential registries. Supporting local business.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FOX31 Denver

Dairy Discovery Zone at the National Western Stock Show

Dairy MAX, a nonprofit dairy council representing more than 900 dairy farm families across eight states, opened its lauded, newly redesigned Dairy Discovery Zone exhibition at Colorado’s National Western Stock Show which opened on Saturday, Jan. 8. The Dairy Discovery Zone was created to help adults and kids alike discover where dairy comes from, the […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy