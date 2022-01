If Valerie Bertinelli could go back in time, she’d spend more time with her ex-husband and “soul mate” Eddie Van Halen during his last days. “I just—I wish that I hadn’t been so nervous to go over there a lot during the last year of his life,” she told Extra in an exclusive interview. “He was alone in that big house and I wish that I had gone over there more to be with him. And I know we tried and we tried, but with COVID, it made it more challenging, and that’s my biggest regret that I didn’t spend more time with him because he was lonely.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO