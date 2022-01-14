ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cumberland Additive to grow space, jobs, services with HQ move

By Justin Sayers
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCumberland Additive has secured incentives to move into a facility in the Pecan 130 Business Park. The...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Root Insurance cuts 330 jobs, citing pandemic strain

Root Inc. terminated 330 employees Thursday, about 20% of its workforce, citing a need to increase efficiency and strategic focus because of financial pressures from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Claims losses have hit "historic levels" for the six-year-old Root Insurance Co. Supply shortages and other causes of inflation are increasing...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Analyst Q&A: Here's what will hold back the wave of rental-community development in Twin Cities

Matt Mullins, vice president of Golden Valley-based real estate consulting firm Maxfield Research, talked with the Business Journal about how the local build-to-rent landscape squares up nationally, and what's driving rents higher. The interview has been edited for length and clarity. RELATED COVER STORY: Built-to-rent surge in single-family homes is...
REAL ESTATE
broomfieldenterprise.com

Food-safety testing firm SnapDNA moving HQ to Broomfield

SnapDNA Corp., a Bay Area of California-born developer of food-safety testing technology, is now making its home in Broomfield. The company, after winning almost $1.5 million in tax incentives from the state, has moved its headquarters to 2095 W. Sixth Ave., where it has pledged to create 144 new jobs over the next eight years.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Footwear News

Another Investor Is Pressuring Kohl’s to Revamp Its Business

Another investor is asking Kohl’s to make major changes to its business structure to improve profitability and shareholder value. Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, which holds almost 5% of outstanding common shares at Kohl’s, on Tuesday sent an open letter to other shareholders to call out Kohl’s for “mismanaging” the business and “failing to implement necessary operational, financial and strategic improvements.” The letter called out a drop in the company’s stock, which was down about 22% on Monday since April, and said Kohl’s had “produced some of the worst revenue numbers in its retail peer group since the economy began reopening in 2021.” “We...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Companies#Cumberland Additive#Hq
local21news.com

CampusDoor relocates HQ to York bringing over 100 jobs

York, PA — Building a brand in a brand new place. The City of York is welcoming a new business and bringing over 100 new jobs to the area. It’s a trend that officials think will continue in the new year. “It's really exciting. We have been in...
YORK, PA
bizjournals

JCPenney taps execs to lead technology and digital organizations

Dallas-based J.C. Penney announced a new CIO and chief digital and transformation office to lead the company's e-commerce and omnichannel investments, according to a news release. Sharmeelee Bala has been named chief information officer and will assume responsibility for the retailer's IT and global technology systems. She will lead the...
DALLAS, TX
bizjournals

Top of the List: Largest Triad Trucking Companies

This week, Triad Business Journal features the region's largest trucking companies, ranked by number of Triad employees. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The full List is available to subscribers only. Don't subscribe? Sign up today. In addition to the weekly print edition, our subscribers can view the entire List online.
INDUSTRY
bizjournals

Google is mandating temporary Covid-19 testing at its U.S. offices

Planning to go into a Google office in the near future, either as an employee or a visitor?. Then plan on taking a weekly Covid-19 test and be prepared to wear a mask while you're there. Google LLC, the largest part of Alphabet Inc. and Silicon Valley's largest employer, announced...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at American Construction Services | By Christa Weindorf

West Bend, WI – Are you looking to start your career out right? Or just looking for a change of pace from a monotonous work week?. Join American Companies as our new carpenter. We are looking for an individual who likes to switch up their day-to-day work to fit the needs of our growing business, focusing on commercial projects.
WEST BEND, WI
Community Impact Austin

Cumberland Additive to relocate and expand within Pflugerville and invest $9.6M, per economic agreement

Manufacturing company Cumberland Additive Inc. is relocating to a larger facility this year to accommodate growth and requirements from an economic development deal approved by the city. Pflugerville City Council on Jan. 11 approved an economic development performance agreement between the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation and Cumberland. Mandates of the...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
lanereport.com

Novelis to expand Guthrie operation, create 140 additional Kentucky jobs

Novelis will move forward with a Phase 2 expansion of its recently opened operation in Todd County with a roughly $365 million investment to construct a new recycling center that will create 140 well-paying jobs for local residents. Novelis will construct a new sheet ingot casting, shredding and recycling center...
GUTHRIE, KY
worldpropertyjournal.com

Demand for Architecture Services in the U.S. Continued to Grow in 2021

Based on new data from the American Institute of Architects, architecture firms reported increasing demand for design services in the U.S. for the tenth consecutive month in November 2021. The ABI score for November was 51.0, down from 54.3 the previous month. While this score is down slightly from October's...
CONSTRUCTION
Silicon Republic

Advantio to create 40 jobs at new cybersecurity HQ in Sligo

The cybersecurity company will be hiring for a range of roles and is also hoping to attract graduates in the north-west. Advantio is establishing a European cybersecurity headquarters in Sligo, with plans to create around 40 jobs over the next three years. The company will be hiring for full-time roles...
JOBS
hermoney.com

The Top 25 Fastest-Growing Jobs to Consider in 2022

Looking for a job change or just starting into the career field, here are the fastest-growing jobs for this year. LinkedIn’s 2022 Jobs on the Rise report came out today, which takes a look at the 25 fastest-growing job titles over the course of the past five years. Overall takeaways from the report are: Jobs in the health care sector continue to see major growth, and there are actually some jobs on the list that didn’t even exist before the pandemic. The list also shows that remote work is here to stay, as many of these emerging jobs are able to be done remotely.
JOBS
Reuters

Lloyd's of London considering HQ move

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London (SOLYD.UL) is considering whether to remain in its flagship City of London headquarters and may make a decision this year, the commercial insurance market said on Tuesday. The tower, designed by British architect Richard Rogers, took eight years to build and was...
BUSINESS
WIBW

Midwest internet provider celebrates expanded space and services

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Midwest internet provider is expanding its locations and service. Mercury Broadband, along with the Greater Topeka Partnership, cut the ribbon on its new Topeka offices Monday. The new offices are located at 3400 SW Van Buren Ave. and are directly west of its offices already...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy