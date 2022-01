This article was adapted for Mobility Weekly, our free weekly newsletter. Register for a subscription here. Even though many COVID-skittish companies opted out of traveling to Las Vegas last week to the annual Consumer Electronics Show, there was no shortage of mobility innovation on display both on The Strip and virtually — from BMW’s color-morphing concept car to a gazillion electric bikes to John Deere’s fully autonomous tractor. One writer called CES the best show for new automotive technology in years.

